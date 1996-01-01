Thread: Sabonis with a triple double tonight.

https://www.espn.com/nba/boxscore?gameId=401161280
I think he may lead all former Zags in regular season triple doubles with one.
Stockton had one in a playoff game as I remember.
First career triple-double for Sabonis in tonight's win in Denver.
22 PTS
15 REB
10 AST
He's the only Pacer with that stat line in the last 40 years.
Amazing. With all due respect to Kelly, Sabonis is the best Zag pro since Stocks.
Were not here as a %&#* courtesy!" - Coach Few