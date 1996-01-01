-
Big Games on Tap for the Week of 1/20 - 1/26/2020
Monday comes in fast and furious with games featuring two Top-25 opponents.
Here is the first of the Top-25 games for this upcoming week.
MONDAY - 1/20/2020
#10 Mississippi State (16-2, 4-0 SEC) vs #1 South Carolina (17-1, 5-0 SEC) in Columbia, SC. @ 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2
Alabama (11-6, 1-3 SEC) vs #24 Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC) in Knoxville, TN @ 4:00 PM PT on SEC Network
#15 Indiana (14-4, 4-2 Big Ten) vs #20 Maryland (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) in College Park, MD @ 5:00 PM PT on BTN
TUESDAY - 1/21/2020
There are no Top-25 games this Tuesday although there are several Wbb games being played on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY - 1/22/2020
Oklahoma State (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) VS #17 West Virginia (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) in Morgantown, WV @ 4:00 PM PT
#2 Baylor (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) vs TCU (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) in Fort Worth, TX @ 4:30 PM PT
The rest of this week's Top-25 games will be presented a little later in the week.
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules