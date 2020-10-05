Thread: Gonzaga's length

I was reading an article today from the Deseret News and I came across this quote “I felt like we didn’t get as good of looks that we usually get,” Haws said. “I had a lot of contested 3s. They’re really long and they’re really good defensively.” The quote reminded me of some insight Adam Morrison provided during the GU-BYU post game radio show. Morrison noted this edition of the Zags has exceptional length and athleticism, something rarely seen in the WCC. Morrison said the length of the Zags is a particular problem for the Zags WCC opponents, who, when "they run their stuff" that typically allows them to get off a decent shot, against the Zags more often than not, there is a hand, arm or face in the way. While there are other leagues and teams around the country who have GU type athletes Morrison feels, particularly in the WCC, GU's length is a huge factor. The quote above reinforces Morrison's point. Here is a link to the article: