Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: Gonzaga's length

  1. Today, 02:42 PM #1
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    3,902

    Default Gonzaga's length

    I was reading an article today from the Deseret News and I came across this quote I felt like we didnt get as good of looks that we usually get, Haws said. I had a lot of contested 3s. Theyre really long and theyre really good defensively. The quote reminded me of some insight Adam Morrison provided during the GU-BYU post game radio show. Morrison noted this edition of the Zags has exceptional length and athleticism, something rarely seen in the WCC. Morrison said the length of the Zags is a particular problem for the Zags WCC opponents, who, when "they run their stuff" that typically allows them to get off a decent shot, against the Zags more often than not, there is a hand, arm or face in the way. While there are other leagues and teams around the country who have GU type athletes Morrison feels, particularly in the WCC, GU's length is a huge factor. The quote above reinforces Morrison's point. Here is a link to the article:

    https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...childs-tj-haws
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:47 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,891

    Default

    Haws a stand up kid. Nice words. OTOH, Pope was stingy in praise. Like Chris Monkey Mack. Maybe its a tall, bald coach thing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:51 PM #3
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,576

    Default

    Pope was effusive in his praise for Gonzaga in the build up to the game. Seems like a genuinely good dude.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:53 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,891

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Pope was effusive in his praise for Gonzaga in the build up to the game. Seems like a genuinely good dude.
    Ok. Good enough. Not above. Kinda blaming himself, players, stars, global warming.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:54 PM #5
    Marcus
    Marcus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Posts
    1,362

    Default

    Jazz, didn’t Pope refer to Gonzaga as a bit overrated when he got hired? I seem to remember him saying something along those lines anyway.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:59 PM #6
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,891

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Marcus View Post
    Jazz, didn’t Pope refer to Gonzaga as a bit overrated when he got hired? I seem to remember him saying something along those lines anyway.
    Hey I’m not going there. Let’s just say his post game comments studiously avoid praising Zags in any detail. Just one throwaway line.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 03:01 PM #7
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    3,902

    Default

    Pope's quote: Pope joked that he'd like for Gonzaga head coach Mark Few to retire, and then said what Few and company have done is "extraordinary." In his next sentence, though, Pope said, "I personally think they're way overrated."

    Link: https://www.deseret.com/2019/5/10/20...r-fredette-jok
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 03:03 PM #8
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,576

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Marcus View Post
    Jazz, didn’t Pope refer to Gonzaga as a bit overrated when he got hired? I seem to remember him saying something along those lines anyway.

    Believe that was tongue-in-cheek. Here’s what he said pregame. You decide.

    “It’s the greatest thing. This Gonzaga team is a gift to our league. They just are. The fact that we get to go on the road and play the No. 1 team in the country — we get to do that because they’re in our league. It’s awesome,” Pope said. “They’re that good. They’re so good that they can play bad and still win big. You could talk endlessly about how great that program is. We’re excited to go up and fight. Our guys believe that we can win. We believe we can win. I think our guys have a sense of how hard this is. But this is what you love as athletes and coaches — to have a chance
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 03:03 PM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,891

    Default

    Passive aggressive.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 03:04 PM #10
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,891

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Believe that was tongue-in-cheek. Here’s what he said pregame. You decide.

    “It’s the greatest thing. This Gonzaga team is a gift to our league. They just are. The fact that we get to go on the road and play the No. 1 team in the country — we get to do that because they’re in our league. It’s awesome,” Pope said. “They’re that good. They’re so good that they can play bad and still win big. You could talk endlessly about how great that program is. We’re excited to go up and fight. Our guys believe that we can win. We believe we can win. I think our guys have a sense of how hard this is. But this is what you love as athletes and coaches — to have a chance
    Prefect. True.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 03:05 PM #11
    Marcus
    Marcus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Posts
    1,362

    Default

    Back on topic, you can really see this shine through when they play Ryan, Joel, Admon, Kispert and Tillie together. Cory is strong enough to handle the forwards and the three guards are so athletic and can really get out on the shooters and get in passing lanes. It just pushes the offence a little further away from the basket to make sure the passes don’t get deflected so it throws off the timing a bit. I really love that lineup.

    One thing that is apparent is that Killian and Admon are getting their legs back. Just looking springy again and look what it’s done to the D. Tillie can guard the perimeter and is back to getting up and blocking shots quicker. Admon can actually move again. Love to see it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 03:08 PM #12
    Marcus
    Marcus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Posts
    1,362

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Believe that was tongue-in-cheek. Here’s what he said pregame. You decide.

    “It’s the greatest thing. This Gonzaga team is a gift to our league. They just are. The fact that we get to go on the road and play the No. 1 team in the country — we get to do that because they’re in our league. It’s awesome,” Pope said. “They’re that good. They’re so good that they can play bad and still win big. You could talk endlessly about how great that program is. We’re excited to go up and fight. Our guys believe that we can win. We believe we can win. I think our guys have a sense of how hard this is. But this is what you love as athletes and coaches — to have a chance
    Fair enough.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 03:08 PM #13
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    553

    Default

    Ya I remember when this came up earlier and if you actually listen to the interview he clearly meant to say underrated because everything else he says before and after is nothing but praise, just misspoke. He also says earlier in the interview that hes not that smart, reaffirms my take.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 03:38 PM #14
    WallaWallaZag
    WallaWallaZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,521

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116 View Post
    I was reading an article today from the Deseret News and I came across this quote “I felt like we didn’t get as good of looks that we usually get,” Haws said. “I had a lot of contested 3s. They’re really long and they’re really good defensively.” The quote reminded me of some insight Adam Morrison provided during the GU-BYU post game radio show. Morrison noted this edition of the Zags has exceptional length and athleticism, something rarely seen in the WCC. Morrison said the length of the Zags is a particular problem for the Zags WCC opponents, who, when "they run their stuff" that typically allows them to get off a decent shot, against the Zags more often than not, there is a hand, arm or face in the way. While there are other leagues and teams around the country who have GU type athletes Morrison feels, particularly in the WCC, GU's length is a huge factor. The quote above reinforces Morrison's point. Here is a link to the article:

    https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...childs-tj-haws
    it's not just length...ayayi and woolridge, while neither is explosive vertically, are extremely quick with both hands and feet. i've gotten on ayayi for not defending and closing out with his hands up, but one of the side effects of playing with your arms down is that when he does choose to spread his wings it seems to surprise his opponent.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules