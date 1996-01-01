Thread: Martynas and Pavel

Results 1 to 12 of 12

Martynas and Pavel

    It baffles me that when we are up 20+ in these games that Pavel and Martynas are not
    getting playing time. When both have seen action I have seen them be at least competent to not affect a 20+ point game, especially in WCC games. Both were highly rated prior to college and as seen by Watson going down and Petrusev now.. we may need these guys at some point. Why not get them more game action with the starters rather than 3 minutes with the bench guys at the end? We have a great 7 man rotation but if injuries or foul trouble occurs, which is a good likelihood if we plan to make a deep March run and have to play 5-7 games.. we are going to need these guys!! Not to even mention they will be contributors next year as well. Lets get them run when we are up 20+
    I have often wondered this as well, although as a counterpoint I was thinking to myself last night that maybe Few wants to make sure the core guys get used to playing full 40 minute games so come March we don’t run out of gas in crunch time.

    Again, I too am in favor of more time for them, but I also give Few the absolute benefit of the doubt.
    For whatever reason, that has never been Few’s MO. And I imagine that this year’s Arizona game probably is still in his mind too... read a quote recently that he didn’t want to put in the second string and let the other team get a run going (maybe after the San Diego game??). Even though the Arizona game wasn’t second stringers letting that run happen, a team like BYU especially can make 3-4 quick 3’s get some momentum going, and all of a sudden you’re in a close game.

    Other teams (and bigger leads...) definitely seem to call for more time for Arlauskas and Zhakerov, but I get not playing them against BYU.

    I imagine that if Petrusev is out for a couple weeks then we might see those two get some PT when the cow chi jig staff can actually game plan them in and prep them for their specific rolls in those specific games. I can’t imagine trying to go with a six man rotation for too long.
    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray View Post
    I have often wondered this as well, although as a counterpoint I was thinking to myself last night that maybe Few wants to make sure the core guys get used to playing full 40 minute games so come March we don’t run out of gas in crunch time.

    Again, I too am in favor of more time for them, but I also give Few the absolute benefit of the doubt.
    We've had issues of tiring at the end of intense games in March before. Probably why Few wants their conditioning to be able to handle 35+ minutes. He strongly tends to not switch guys out in the final 10 minutes of close games in March. Did the same thing against Tech last year and everyone wondered why Tillie wasn't being subbed in.
    I don't care about them not playing garbage minutes, though I'd be nice, but maybe we'll see 10+ minutes from one or more of them in games against LMU, Portland, San Diego and Pepperdine...
    If we play a physical team in March, then we need someone like Marty to throw his weight around. Who cares if he picks up four or five fouls; it's not like we rely on him for scoring. BYU tried to get physical with us last night, and we sent them home crying to their mommies. But if we get to the Final Four, we are going to play someone a whole lot better than BYU, count on it.
    Marty needs to play when game is close. Blowout minutes are worthless.
    They don’t play for the same reason Collins barely played for most of the season. No clue what that reason might be.
    Trust.

    Those two don't have it yet, for whatever the reason.

    I suspect BYU became somewhat of a statement game because of all of the Baylor talk. The longer recruits see Zags atop the polls at #1 the better.
    They have a week to get reps in practice with the regular rotation before Pacific comes calling. The Tigers have some beef inside to prepare for. . .
    I think managing playing time, rotations and substitution patterns is extremely hard at this level of basketball. You never want to kill momentum or take out the hot hand. Things were cruising against a potentially high powered team in BYU. The 20 pt lead could turn to 10 in the blink of an eye then you have lost momentum. I understand wanting to see more of those two and I think they have potential I also get the stress of it all for the coaching staff. They have the most on the line if they screw things up. We just get to be along for the ride.
    Martynaz looks to me like he could provide some good bench mins. This season the Zags have had few instances of foul trouble. That might not be the case going forward and especially at the Dance. Pavel looks a bit less ready for prime time than Martynaz - seems a bit unsure of what to do in some situations. Martynaz has a drive about him - like he's bent on working his way into the rotation. I think Ayayi is a good role model for Martynaz (work hard and it will happen). What I like best about the Zags is how many a Zag has gotten quite good care of Few & gang & GU's overall program.
