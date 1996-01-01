Thread: Martynas and Pavel

It baffles me that when we are up 20+ in these games that Pavel and Martynas are not
getting playing time. When both have seen action I have seen them be at least competent to not affect a 20+ point game, especially in WCC games. Both were highly rated prior to college and as seen by Watson going down and Petrusev now.. we may need these guys at some point. Why not get them more game action with the starters rather than 3 minutes with the bench guys at the end? We have a great 7 man rotation but if injuries or foul trouble occurs, which is a good likelihood if we plan to make a deep March run and have to play 5-7 games.. we are going to need these guys!! Not to even mention they will be contributors next year as well. Lets get them run when we are up 20+