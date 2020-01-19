Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts and analysis

Results 1 to 17 of 17

Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 92
    BYU 67

    Wow!!! What a great game. Zags winning by 25. That's dang good against a team like BYU. Zags scored 54 points in the second half. Outstanding second half. The defense was also really good because BYU is a really good offensive team. BYU scored 5 points in the last 40 seconds which kind of made me mad at the subs. They've done that a lot this year.

    What did I like about the game. Ayayi and Gilder both got a really good dunk. I like guards to dunk on fast breaks. Tillie missed a really cool dunk that would have brought the house down if he had made it. I like Kisperts 2nd half a lot. He finally began to hit some shots. He had a poor first half, but came back in the 2nd as he hit 3 three's. He ended up making 3-7 and was 1-4 the first half so he was 3 for 3 the second half. He was like 1-5 the first half for the game but ended up shooting 7-12 for the game.

    I also loved the foul shooting. Zags shoot 19-25 for 76%. The shot 42% from behind the arc, and 56% shooting for the game. Thats good offense. And at half, I believe they were only shooting 44%. So they must have shot a really high % the second half. Kispert carried the team the first half scoring 14. He finished with 22 for the game and led the Zags in scoring. He also got 10 rebounds so he had a double double.

    Gilder continues to be impressive as he scored 14 off the bench. He shot 5-7 for the game ad 2-3 from beyond the 3 point line. Ayayi scored 14 also, had 6 rebounds and 6 assists and made 5-5 from the free throw line. Woolridge scored 11 points also had six assists and 5 rebounds. Zags have 5 guys in double figures.

    The defense was good, imo, and rebounding excellent. We out rebounded them 38-21.

    Few was really cool in the interview afterwards. I could tell he was really proud of the way his team played. And I'm sure all of ZagNation is.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Seljaas is probably a guy I would love if he was wearing my team's jersey, but...
    The defense was good enough. We improved on KenPom from 45 to 38, and they moved up into 4th place overall. It was a good weekend for the Zags really. I believe they moved from 8th place to 4th on KenPom.

    congratulations Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    There's now a 5 way tie for second at 3-2. SMC's problem is they haven't played us yet.

    Return trip to Provo will be a doozy.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    The defense was good enough. We improved on KenPom from 45 to 38, and they moved up into 4th place overall. It was a good weekend for the Zags really. I believe they moved from 8th place to 4th on KenPom.

    congratulations Zags!!!
    It's going to be awfully hard for Baylor to leapfrog us on Monday. Sure, Baylor won on the road, but BYU has a much higher rank than OK State.
    Great win by the Zags. I'm not sure that even Childs 20 and 10 would be enough to change things, but that raises a question in my mind.

    When Childs comes back, does BYU get to play with 6 players on the floor? How many points and boards has his replacement been averaging?
    I mean if the replacement is getting 10 and 5, there is only a net difference of 10 and 5, unless they get to have 6 on the floor.

    Anyway...I LOVED the beat down. The Zags left no doubt as to which team was the better one tonight.

    Was Paolo here?I didn't hear any chants and the announcers didn't say anything.
    best movie.....
    This year’s Zags continue to learn, improve and play like a unit. Petrusev’s injury could be a brief or severe test. Glad there’s just one game next week to provide a break for healing, and for any necessary adjustments.

    Interesting to see how the polls react, but either way could be just fine. Wait and see. In the interim, it’s fun to reflect on how compelling a story this year’s Zags are becoming. The ride is different each year, but always fun.
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    It's going to be awfully hard for Baylor to leapfrog us on Monday. Sure, Baylor won on the road, but BYU has a much higher rank than OK State.
    BYU is the 29the ranked team on KenPom, and were 14th best offense in the nation before this game. They are now 16th. They are good offensively. Ok State is ranked 77th. I think Baylor won by five.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    BYU media coverage: Deseret News: https://www.deseret.com/2020/1/18/21...sketball-92-69

    Salt Lake Tribune: https://www.sltrib.com/sports/byu-co...ga-pulls-away/
    Quote Originally Posted by sylean
    best movie.....
    I agree
    - all around the team played very well..........except you have to admit byu had a dozen open looks from 3. they just shot bad (6 of 20). could easily have made 12 of 20 on a hot shooting night.
    - even if byu shot great from 3, we had control of this game.

    - byu in provo and with childs on the floor will likely be our biggest challenge until we play the 8 or 9 seed in the tourney. but no wait, that will be in Spokane, so make that until the sweet sixteen game.
    Tillie on Childs via Meehan tweet:
    Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    Tillie on if he thought Yoeli was going to play after going through warmups: "No, I knew it was a fake, I did that before, put your jersey on right away. Hopefully he can play next game."
    Quote Originally Posted by willandi
    Was Paolo here? I didn't hear any chants and the announcers didn't say anything.
    https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_/st...687083015?s=20 - video of Kennel Club chanting

    We want Paulo!

    @ZagKennelClub letting @Pp_doesit know whats up and hes about it
    I have to say, I'm not surprised that the ref had to "have a talk" with Ayayi and Hawes. It hasn't happened all year but it happens in this game, of course. Ayayi is only one of the most laid back players I have ever seen at GU, but BYU is, well, BYU. These games against them always seem to have a little extra. The more things change, the more things stay the same, I guess.

    Provo should be fun.
    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19
    https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_/st...687083015?s=20 - video of Kennel Club chanting

    “We want Paulo!”

    @ZagKennelClub letting @Pp_doesit know what’s up and he’s about it
    Thanks for the video, StatZag. Great to see Paulo there, and great to see the Kennel Club sending him some love.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19
    https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_/st...687083015?s=20 - video of Kennel Club chanting

    “We want Paulo!”

    @ZagKennelClub letting @Pp_doesit know what’s up and he’s about it
    Thanks. Regular TV didn't cover that.
