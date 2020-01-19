Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 92
BYU 67
Wow!!! What a great game. Zags winning by 25. That's dang good against a team like BYU. Zags scored 54 points in the second half. Outstanding second half. The defense was also really good because BYU is a really good offensive team. BYU scored 5 points in the last 40 seconds which kind of made me mad at the subs. They've done that a lot this year.
What did I like about the game. Ayayi and Gilder both got a really good dunk. I like guards to dunk on fast breaks. Tillie missed a really cool dunk that would have brought the house down if he had made it. I like Kisperts 2nd half a lot. He finally began to hit some shots. He had a poor first half, but came back in the 2nd as he hit 3 three's. He ended up making 3-7 and was 1-4 the first half so he was 3 for 3 the second half. He was like 1-5 the first half for the game but ended up shooting 7-12 for the game.
I also loved the foul shooting. Zags shoot 19-25 for 76%. The shot 42% from behind the arc, and 56% shooting for the game. Thats good offense. And at half, I believe they were only shooting 44%. So they must have shot a really high % the second half. Kispert carried the team the first half scoring 14. He finished with 22 for the game and led the Zags in scoring. He also got 10 rebounds so he had a double double.
Gilder continues to be impressive as he scored 14 off the bench. He shot 5-7 for the game ad 2-3 from beyond the 3 point line. Ayayi scored 14 also, had 6 rebounds and 6 assists and made 5-5 from the free throw line. Woolridge scored 11 points also had six assists and 5 rebounds. Zags have 5 guys in double figures.
The defense was good, imo, and rebounding excellent. We out rebounded them 38-21.
Few was really cool in the interview afterwards. I could tell he was really proud of the way his team played. And I'm sure all of ZagNation is.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!