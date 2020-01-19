Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts, analysis, media

LINK: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...s-win-over-byu
More at the linkGonzaga opted to show hard while defending BYUs pick-n-roll to take away dribble penetration and the three-point line, which occasionally left them exposed on slips and backdoor cuts. Thats a tradeoff that proved to be worthwhile as BYU struggled to establish any rhythm from long distance while the Zags made enough adjustments to take away some of those passing lanes after getting burned a few times early in the game.
AP Write Up
LINK: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/18/me...byu-92-69.aspx
"We played great all weekend," coach Mark Few said. "To hold (BYU) to 69 points is a great statement by our defense."
Gonzaga closed out its sixth consecutive win against BYU without leading scorer Filip Petrusev, who went down hard early in the second half and was helped off the floor. Few said it appears to be an ankle sprain.
It was unclear how long Petrusev might be out.
"It's part of the game," Few said. "We've got to keep playing."
Story Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-shrink-in-th/
The Cougars surely could have used their leading scorer, but risking March for mid-January is foolish when a BYU victory in Spokane is not the decent bet it was a few years ago.
BYU didnt need a win tonight; it needed a healthy Childs come the West Coast Conference Tournament.
In any case, the decoy didnt work.
I knew it was a fake, Gonzaga senior forward Killian Tillie said after the game. I did that before.Surely, though, its not going to be hard for teams to identify a way to exploit Gonzagas short bench: Attack the basket.
You can bet, too, the Zags will be ready for it and will be judicious with their fouls.
You gotta be smart on the risks you take, especially on defense, because we just cant afford to lose another guy to foul trouble or injury, Kispert said.
Watsons 14.8 minutes per game can be divvied up. The Zags want him on the court, but as their eighth man, they dont need him on it the way, say, BYU needs its first man, Childs.
But with Petrusev Gonzagas first man, at least in scoring now down for an unknown length of time, replacing his and Watsons combined scoring output of 21 points per game is a task more fraught.
LINK: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...kle-injury-st/
The Zags reached the 20-win mark for the 23rd straight season and theyre the first to 20 nationally this season. They also extended the longest active home-court winning streak to 34.
Gonzaga posted its sixth straight win over BYU (14-6, 3-2) in surprisingly easy fashion after Petrusevs exit. The 6-foot-11 Serbian native leads Gonzaga in scoring, rebounding and blocks.For us to hold that team, in a high-paced game, to 69 points is a very good statement by our defense, Few said. Thats an excellent offensive team that runs a variety of stuff at you. Its always something different, and if you guard it one way theyre adjusting, and they can really make you look silly.
Another excellent effort on the offensive end. BYUs defense has been pretty stout this year. To get 92 (points) and shoot 56 (percent) is really good.
Story Link: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...childs-tj-haws
BYU Coach Mark Pope:Hey, we got punched in the mouth tonight, said guard TJ Haws, who scored a team-high 17 points to go along with six assists. Theyre a great team. They made shots, they got stops. Thats what they do. They run in transition. And if you let them get going, theyre very capable of making big runs like that.
They ate offensive rebounds in the first half. They made all their shots in the second half so there wasnt many offensive rebounds to be had, he said. We just have to guard. Twenty-three percent of their possessions were in transition. We did a great job in the first half and then we fell to pieces in the second half. Thats on me. Ive got to fix that and we will. They picked up the pace in the second half in how they were running their offense. And we didnt respond. We let them get downhill and it just unraveled.
LINK: https://www.sltrib.com/sports/byu-co...eating-up-san/
There were moments of stretches in the game where we just trusted each other and trusted the offense to actually help us to get something good, Pope said. And those moments were good, and the moments where we didnt trust and just said, Were going to try and do this ourselves, we were terrible. So, I guess you take that as a positive, right? Weve got to just shift the percentages and weve got to believe and thats all stuff we can do. I know we can do it.
WCC notes the 33 game conference win streak, via twitter:
https://twitter.com/WCChoops/status/1218765128201465856