Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts, analysis, media

Surely, though, it’s not going to be hard for teams to identify a way to exploit Gonzaga’s short bench: Attack the basket.You can bet, too, the Zags will be ready for it and will be judicious with their fouls.“You gotta be smart on the risks you take, especially on defense, because we just can’t afford to lose another guy to foul trouble or injury,” Kispert said.Watson’s 14.8 minutes per game can be divvied up. The Zags want him on the court, but as their eighth man, they don’t need him on it the way, say, BYU needs its first man, Childs.But with Petrusev – Gonzaga’s first man, at least in scoring – now down for an unknown length of time, replacing his and Watson’s combined scoring output of 21 points per game is a task more fraught.