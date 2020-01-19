Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
Results 51 to 59 of 59

Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts, analysis, media

  1. Today, 10:22 AM #51
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    535

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by amaronizag View Post
    This team is looking better than the 2017 team. I loved the pace last night. We're not deep, but the talent is scary good. Amazing back court, amazing front court. I'm dreaming about April, and starting to believe, and the team is starting to play like they believe it too. This season is going to be thrilling all the way to the end.
    If Petrol and Tils can stay healthy, then I also believe we will be one of the four teams in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Anything after that is pure gravy, I don't want to count any unhatched chickens.
    IF YOU ZAG, PLEASE DON'T ZIG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:41 AM #52
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,293

    Default 10 Observations - TSSF

    LINK: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...s-win-over-byu

    Gonzaga opted to show hard while defending BYUs pick-n-roll to take away dribble penetration and the three-point line, which occasionally left them exposed on slips and backdoor cuts. Thats a tradeoff that proved to be worthwhile as BYU struggled to establish any rhythm from long distance while the Zags made enough adjustments to take away some of those passing lanes after getting burned a few times early in the game.
    More at the link
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:46 AM #53
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,293

    Default

    AP Write Up

    LINK: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/18/me...byu-92-69.aspx

    "We played great all weekend," coach Mark Few said. "To hold (BYU) to 69 points is a great statement by our defense."

    Gonzaga closed out its sixth consecutive win against BYU without leading scorer Filip Petrusev, who went down hard early in the second half and was helped off the floor. Few said it appears to be an ankle sprain.

    It was unclear how long Petrusev might be out.

    "It's part of the game," Few said. "We've got to keep playing."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:50 AM #54
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,293

    Default S-R: Dan Thompson

    Story Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-shrink-in-th/

    The Cougars surely could have used their leading scorer, but risking March for mid-January is foolish when a BYU victory in Spokane is not the decent bet it was a few years ago.

    BYU didnt need a win tonight; it needed a healthy Childs come the West Coast Conference Tournament.

    In any case, the decoy didnt work.

    I knew it was a fake, Gonzaga senior forward Killian Tillie said after the game. I did that before.
    Surely, though, its not going to be hard for teams to identify a way to exploit Gonzagas short bench: Attack the basket.

    You can bet, too, the Zags will be ready for it and will be judicious with their fouls.

    You gotta be smart on the risks you take, especially on defense, because we just cant afford to lose another guy to foul trouble or injury, Kispert said.

    Watsons 14.8 minutes per game can be divvied up. The Zags want him on the court, but as their eighth man, they dont need him on it the way, say, BYU needs its first man, Childs.

    But with Petrusev  Gonzagas first man, at least in scoring  now down for an unknown length of time, replacing his and Watsons combined scoring output of 21 points per game is a task more fraught.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:53 AM #55
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,293

    Default S-R: Jim Meehan -- "Another Painful Victory"

    LINK: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...kle-injury-st/

    The Zags reached the 20-win mark for the 23rd straight season and theyre the first to 20 nationally this season. They also extended the longest active home-court winning streak to 34.

    Gonzaga posted its sixth straight win over BYU (14-6, 3-2) in surprisingly easy fashion after Petrusevs exit. The 6-foot-11 Serbian native leads Gonzaga in scoring, rebounding and blocks.
    For us to hold that team, in a high-paced game, to 69 points is a very good statement by our defense, Few said. Thats an excellent offensive team that runs a variety of stuff at you. Its always something different, and if you guard it one way theyre adjusting, and they can really make you look silly.

    Another excellent effort on the offensive end. BYUs defense has been pretty stout this year. To get 92 (points) and shoot 56 (percent) is really good.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:59 AM #56
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,293

    Default Deseret News Sports Coverage

    Story Link: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...childs-tj-haws

    Hey, we got punched in the mouth tonight, said guard TJ Haws, who scored a team-high 17 points to go along with six assists. Theyre a great team. They made shots, they got stops. Thats what they do. They run in transition. And if you let them get going, theyre very capable of making big runs like that.
    BYU Coach Mark Pope:

    They ate offensive rebounds in the first half. They made all their shots in the second half so there wasnt many offensive rebounds to be had, he said. We just have to guard. Twenty-three percent of their possessions were in transition. We did a great job in the first half and then we fell to pieces in the second half. Thats on me. Ive got to fix that and we will. They picked up the pace in the second half in how they were running their offense. And we didnt respond. We let them get downhill and it just unraveled.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:02 AM #57
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,293

    Default Salt Lake Tribune

    LINK: https://www.sltrib.com/sports/byu-co...eating-up-san/

    There were moments of stretches in the game where we just trusted each other and trusted the offense to actually help us to get something good, Pope said. And those moments were good, and the moments where we didnt trust and just said, Were going to try and do this ourselves, we were terrible. So, I guess you take that as a positive, right? Weve got to just shift the percentages and weve got to believe and thats all stuff we can do. I know we can do it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 11:02 AM #58
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,594

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    Yup. I think weve seen that look before.


    Who rocked it better?
    I'll go with the Zag every time, and especially the All-American co-Player of the Year

    (Admittedly, I like the BYU guys's hair better)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 11:07 AM #59
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,293

    Default

    WCC notes the 33 game conference win streak, via twitter:

    https://twitter.com/WCChoops/status/1218765128201465856
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules