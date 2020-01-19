Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts, analysis, media

Surely, though, its not going to be hard for teams to identify a way to exploit Gonzagas short bench: Attack the basket.You can bet, too, the Zags will be ready for it and will be judicious with their fouls.You gotta be smart on the risks you take, especially on defense, because we just cant afford to lose another guy to foul trouble or injury, Kispert said.Watsons 14.8 minutes per game can be divvied up. The Zags want him on the court, but as their eighth man, they dont need him on it the way, say, BYU needs its first man, Childs.But with Petrusev  Gonzagas first man, at least in scoring  now down for an unknown length of time, replacing his and Watsons combined scoring output of 21 points per game is a task more fraught.