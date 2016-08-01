View Poll Results: GUnit of the Game - BYU - 01. 18. 2020 ?

  • Kispert

    18 27.27%

  • Ayayi

    1 1.52%

  • Tillie

    44 66.67%

  • Gilder

    1 1.52%

  • Woolridge

    2 3.03%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Other. . .(and why )

    0 0%
Thread: GUnit of the Game - BYU - 01. 18. 2020 ?

  Today, 08:49 PM #1
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,280

    GUnit of the Game - BYU - 01. 18. 2020 ?

    STATS LINK: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media

    92 - 69

    Zags now own the longest regular season winning streak in WCC history, at 33 games. They're the first team this season to 20 wins; they've won 20 or more games for 23 consecutive seasons.

    Killian Tillie with a double-double. . .5 Zags in double figures. . .19-25 from the FT line. . .Outrebounded BYU 37 -21. . .56% shooting from the floor.

    Who gets the Blue Ribbon as player of the game on Gonzaga Day 2020 ?


    P.S. Get well soon, Filip !


    Basketball Web Sites Listing

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:57 PM #2
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    6,863

    Default

    Kispert. Taking on the 4 role and really allowing us to extend the lead while playing tough defense and good shot selection all night long

    Woolridge a very close second for shutting down hawes
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:58 PM #3
    23dpg
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,572

    Default

    Tillie with 22 and 10.
    Close second for me was Woolridge. 11, 5,6 and great perimeter defense.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:59 PM #4
    ZagNative
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,939

    Default

    Tillie was super impressive in that game!
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:04 PM #5
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,778

    Default

    Tille... because without him it is a much closer game in the first half
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:07 PM #6
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,194

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    Tillie was super impressive in that game!
    Yes he was. Had to go with him as well. Kispert had a GUnit worthy performance, too.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:09 PM #7
    OZZY
    OZZY
    OZZY is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Down Under, you know Opera house etc.
    Posts
    1,206

    Default

    Tillie, he was the difference in this game. HM to Kispert and Woolridge.

    Love the dunk from Gilder, great to see him able to get up for it (considering his previous injury).

    If he and Tilie had been healthy against Michigan the Zags might be 21-0.

    Interesting that Timme was not used as much in the second half and Kispert played the 4....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:10 PM #8
    MontanaZag
    MontanaZag
    MontanaZag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Denver, CO
    Posts
    155

    Default

    Kispert, his penetration was key


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:13 PM #9
    DixieZag
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,065

    Default

    I went with Kispert, only bc I expect huge games from Tillie and Kispert did everything right this game, didn't try to do too much, took what they gave him.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:13 PM #10
    Mantua
    Mantua is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Zag Country
    Posts
    3,227

    Default

    Tillie.

    He’s a great player, but I look forward to continue watching him play with such joie de vivre. He makes the other guys relax just enough.
    Parlez-vous français?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:14 PM #11
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,110

    Default

    TILLIE played great tonight.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:18 PM #12
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    721

    Default

    - odd man out, I went with wooly. the layin's he makes are beautiful and extremely difficult, such touch and appreciation of angles. beautiful!
    - I think he is the conductor of this teams engine.
    - he shooting better at the line, might see him above 60%. and he continues to out perform expectations on rebounding.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:22 PM #13
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,221

    Default

    What didn’t Tillie do? He did it all. A wonderful Zag night, against a good and game opponent without its best player, but with a super effort from Hawks, who carried BYU. Provo will not be fun.

    Go Zags!!! Refuse to lose!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:23 PM #14
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,838

    Default

    Tillie did play great and so did Woolridge, but I went with Kispert. Tillie did carry us the first half as he scored 14, but it was Kispert's second half play which help the Zags extend their lead to 25 points. He made 3-3 three's the second half and all 3 were daggers, imo. And yes he was penetrating and also scoring on pull up jumpers. He scored in a variety of ways. I also thought Gilder played a super good game and I loved his dunk.

    Go Zags!!!



    I also thought
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:30 PM #15
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,194

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by OZZY View Post
    Tillie, he was the difference in this game. HM to Kispert and Woolridge.

    Love the dunk from Gilder, great to see him able to get up for it (considering his previous injury).

    If he and Tilie had been healthy against Michigan the Zags might be 21-0.

    Interesting that Timme was not used as much in the second half and Kispert played the 4....
    Tillie and Kispert were better at keeping the smaller BYU players in front of them. Timme not as nimble defensively, especially when faced with smaller players.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:37 PM #16
    Bocco
    Bocco
    Bocco is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    in a house, on a hill
    Posts
    27,041

    Default

    Tillie...played great defense, 22 pts, 10 rbs, the best game he has had this season.
    The world is a magical place full of people waiting to be offended by something.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:40 PM #17
    billyberu
    billyberu
    billyberu is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    740

    Default

    Tillie set the tone and he played tough. Honorable mention to Kispert. Loved the small lineup in the 2nd half.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:08 PM #18
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    650

    Default

    Voted Tillie but kudos to the whole team! I feel they have really stepped it up the last couple of games.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
