Thread: GUnit of the Game - BYU - 01. 18. 2020 ?

STATS LINK: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
92 - 69
Zags now own the longest regular season winning streak in WCC history, at 33 games. They're the first team this season to 20 wins; they've won 20 or more games for 23 consecutive seasons.
Killian Tillie with a double-double. . .5 Zags in double figures. . .19-25 from the FT line. . .Outrebounded BYU 37 -21. . .56% shooting from the floor.
Who gets the Blue Ribbon as player of the game on Gonzaga Day 2020 ?
P.S. Get well soon, Filip !