Thread: Petrusev - "Lower Leg Injury"

Hudson just said it's been called a "lower leg injury"....nothing further yet.
Meehan and Announcers also confirmed 'lower leg injury'.
No mention of diagnosis other than he is officially ruled out.
Wait n see, yet didnt look like a typical ankle sprain.
Yes, his ankle rolled, yet he was leaning forward and all of his weight landed on it as well.
Coach Few said during post game he landed on a BYU player's foot, hoping for sprain, yet don't know at this point.
Also said, "after losing Anton, we cant afford to lose anymore..."
Seemed concerned yet just have to hope for the best.
- duh, it was a lower leg injury
- we just have to go to bed with prayers that it is a sprain and not a fracture or an avulsion tear.
A high ankle sprain, if severe enough, could easily be season ending.
This is why I wish Zachorov and Arlauskas we're getting more minutes. I don't get why this seems to be a trend every year, especially this year! Just playing with fire in a year we have the most injury prone team we've ever had.
Broken ankle takes 6-8 weeks, I think.
FWIW in the post game radio show Kispert said Petrusev came in the locker room just now and "I think he's going to be alright", whatever that means? I'm hopeful as are we all. Hudson said as Kispert took off the headphones and left, "we won't call him Dr. Kispert yet but we hope he's right"!
https://twitter.com/willmaup/status/...531442178?s=20 per Maupin
Corey Kispert said he got to see Petrusev’s injury after the game and it isn’t as serious as it looked when he went down. Good news.
Either way great to have a Thursday bye this week.
Meehan tweet:
Jim Meehan 9:39pm
@SRJimm
Kispert: "Filip will be OK. He came back in here (locker room), they checked it out and it's not as serious as it looked."
Seen long rehabs on this type of injury even though nothing is obviously fractured.
Let's hope this issue resolves quickly. He'll be sore in the morning though!!
As long as we are speculating...how long to recover from an amputation?
Since NOBODY knows ANYTHING, all this is is speculation. Let's wait until some kind of official word before we blow up the interwebs.
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
I then specifically made sure to clarify that I was not diagnosing or even speculating on tonight's injury. Some commenters mix or interject wild speculation. I don't.
