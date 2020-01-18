Results 1 to 20 of 20

Thread: Petrusev - "Lower Leg Injury"

    SWZag
    Default Petrusev - "Lower Leg Injury"

    Hudson just said it's been called a "lower leg injury"....nothing further yet.
    Goshzagit
    Default

    Meehan and Announcers also confirmed 'lower leg injury'.

    No mention of diagnosis other than he is officially ruled out.

    Wait n see, yet didnt look like a typical ankle sprain.

    Yes, his ankle rolled, yet he was leaning forward and all of his weight landed on it as well.
    Goshzagit
    Default

    Coach Few said during post game he landed on a BYU player's foot, hoping for sprain, yet don't know at this point.

    Also said, "after losing Anton, we cant afford to lose anymore..."

    Seemed concerned yet just have to hope for the best.
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - duh, it was a lower leg injury
    - we just have to go to bed with prayers that it is a sprain and not a fracture or an avulsion tear.
    LTownZag
    Default

    A high ankle sprain, if severe enough, could easily be season ending.
    Mr Vulture
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    A high ankle sprain, if severe enough, could easily be season ending.
    A high ankle sprain would not be season ending. A broken ankle would.


    zagssuperfan
    Default

    This is why I wish Zachorov and Arlauskas we're getting more minutes. I don't get why this seems to be a trend every year, especially this year! Just playing with fire in a year we have the most injury prone team we've ever had.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Broken ankle takes 6-8 weeks, I think.
    Section 116
    Default

    FWIW in the post game radio show Kispert said Petrusev came in the locker room just now and "I think he's going to be alright", whatever that means? I'm hopeful as are we all. Hudson said as Kispert took off the headphones and left, "we won't call him Dr. Kispert yet but we hope he's right"!
    StatZag19
    Default

    https://twitter.com/willmaup/status/...531442178?s=20 per Maupin

    Corey Kispert said he got to see Petrusev’s injury after the game and it isn’t as serious as it looked when he went down. Good news.
    23dpg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    A high ankle sprain would not be season ending. A broken ankle would.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    It’s not a high ankle sprain but heck yeah it could. Mine took months before it was even near normal. A year later still not 100%.
    LTownZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    A high ankle sprain would not be season ending. A broken ankle would.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk




    WCC Tournament is in 7 weeks.

    The final 4 is in 10 weeks.

    A severe high ankle sprain could easily be 3+ months.

    I have no knowledge of if Petrusev has anything close to a severe high ankle sprain.
    tenniszag
    Default

    Either way great to have a Thursday bye this week.
    Section 116
    Default

    Meehan tweet:
    Jim Meehan 9:39pm
    @SRJimm
    Kispert: "Filip will be OK. He came back in here (locker room), they checked it out and it's not as serious as it looked."
    MDABE80
    Default

    Seen long rehabs on this type of injury even though nothing is obviously fractured.
    Let's hope this issue resolves quickly. He'll be sore in the morning though!!
    willandi
    Default

    As long as we are speculating...how long to recover from an amputation?

    Since NOBODY knows ANYTHING, all this is is speculation. Let's wait until some kind of official word before we blow up the interwebs.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    Bing
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    .

    I have no knowledge.
    You got that right, Mr Doom and Gloom.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    As long as we are speculating...how long to recover from an amputation?

    Since NOBODY knows ANYTHING, all this is is speculation. Let's wait until some kind of official word before we blow up the interwebs.
    +1. Wild speculation may be the raison d'etre for message boards, but people should probably take a deep breath and count to 10.
    jpn17
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tenniszag View Post
    Either way great to have a Thursday bye this week.
    Indeed, could not have come at a better time.
    LTownZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bing View Post
    You got that right, Mr Doom and Gloom.
    I wrote that a high ankle sprain is an injury that could be severe enough to easily keep a player out 10 weeks, which is the entire year including the weeks of the NCAA tourament. That is fact not speculation, as any research on high ankle sprain recovery will show.

    I then specifically made sure to clarify that I was not diagnosing or even speculating on tonight's injury. Some commenters mix or interject wild speculation. I don't.

    What's your problem, Bing? Jealous that Sinatra or Cole sing better Christmas carols?
