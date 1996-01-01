It's Game Day, the best day of the week. GU vs BYU
WOW!!! It's here. It's GameDay. And yes, this day is the best day of this week. I'm so pumped. Got my Zag Gear on. Same hoody that I got for Christmas from Demian. I'll be wearing it for every game unless we lose. It's my only undefeated sweatshirt. Hope it remains so for the entire year. That would be soooooo cool. Same sweats with Gonzaga name on both hips. If you need a boost this morning, go to the Santa Clara prediction thread and go to the last page and scroll down towards the bottom of the page where you'll find a GREAT thread by RenoZag where he posts a video (in slow motion) of some of the great shots taken by Zags in that game. This is one of the best videos of Zags I've seen this year.
One thing that sticks out to me, that i"ve been noticing lately, is how fantastic the Zags attack the rim successfully. I've never seen a group of guards at GU who can do what our 3 guards do (4 if we include Kispert). Gonzaga has had some great shooting guards, of course, as it's called GUARD U. But I can not remember too many Zag guards who could attack like this. Of course Errol Knight could. And we loved his style of play. What do ya think?
I think our guards will attack BYU guards successfully too. Guard defense, imo, is a weakness of BYU. I think Jazz is right. Our guards are becoming the strength of this team.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!