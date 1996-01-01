Thread: GAME THREAD: BYU - Saturday - 01. 18. 2020

-
GAME THREAD: BYU - Saturday - 01. 18. 2020
19 - 1 Gonzaga hosts 14 - 5 BYU @ 7:00pm. Zags have won the last five meetings with the Cougars. BYU comes off a 93 - 70 win at home over USD Thursday. Vegas says the Zags are favored by 13; O/U 154.
TV: ESPN2 Announcers: Dave Flemming, Adrian Branch
GU Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/17/me...-saturday.aspx
GU YTD Stats: https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20
Head to Head Comparisons: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...U-Head-to-head
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84
BYU Media Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...aga_011820.pdf
GU Media Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/17//MBB21.pdf
LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
Have fun !
