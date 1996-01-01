Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: GAME THREAD: BYU - Saturday - 01. 18. 2020

  1. Today, 06:50 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,248

    Default GAME THREAD: BYU - Saturday - 01. 18. 2020

    19 - 1 Gonzaga hosts 14 - 5 BYU @ 7:00pm. Zags have won the last five meetings with the Cougars. BYU comes off a 93 - 70 win at home over USD Thursday. Vegas says the Zags are favored by 13; O/U 154.

    TV: ESPN2 Announcers: Dave Flemming, Adrian Branch

    GU Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/17/me...-saturday.aspx

    GU YTD Stats: https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20

    Head to Head Comparisons: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...U-Head-to-head

    RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

    Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
    Wenatchee: KKRT 900
    Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
    Seattle: KIXI 880
    Shelton: KMAS 1030
    Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
    St. Maries: KOFE 1240
    Sirius XM: 84

    BYU Media Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...aga_011820.pdf

    GU Media Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/17//MBB21.pdf

    LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

    Have fun !
    Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 07:41 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules