BYU vs GU: Head to head
Well, after a bunch of escalating performances in WCC play, here we are. BYU (14-5, 3-1) is (statistically), the premier foe in the conference. Brigham Young got 3 points in the last AP poll (the Zags got 1574), and are sitting at #27 in the KenPom rankings. This could be the turning point of the season, and I can't wait! The Cougars are known for kicking ass in the Kennel. What happens in 2020? Fortunately, the students are back and will be donning their white shirts and bicycle helmets. They nearly beat undefeated SDSU, did beat a good Houston team and UCLA, and crushed Nevada by 33. They lost to SMC by only 3 (in Moraga).
Tale of the tape:
The Zags lead in 3 of 4 of the keys to winning basketball, but wow, the stats are very close in multiple categories. BYU has their sh*t together this year. Points, assists, shooting% are neck and neck. Their defense is crap, but BYU is a serious offensive contender.
Pomeroy ranks them #27 overall (#14 offense, #73 defense). NCSOS is an impressive #37 (Zags are #254!). Pace is a bit on the faster side (#133) but not as fast a tempo as the Zags (#35). BYU is #7 in the nation in assists per game, and #4 in the nation in assists/turnover rate. They're also #5 in 3pt shooting%. Oh, and they are #2 in the country in effective FG%. BYU is a dangerous, dangerous team in terms of offense.
Scary numbers, particularly since the Bulldogs aren't great at defending the three (32.4% opponent rate).
Torvik predicts an 81-73 win for the Zags (but also predicts a loss in Provo later on).
I'm worried. The Zags need to defend the three like their life depends upon it. Will this be an offensive race, or will the Zags' defense change the game? Smeagol seems to never graduate. He might just bring the ring this year. Danger, Will Robinson!
Beat the Cougars!
P.S., I haven't been following whether Childs is playing. That would certainly alter the complexion of the game.
