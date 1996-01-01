Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Favorite Song Which Tells A Whole Story ?

  Today, 05:56 PM
    Default Favorite Song Which Tells A Whole Story ?

    Some of my favorites:

    Ode To Billie Jo - Bobby Gentry
    Big Bad John - Jimmy Dean
    Johnny 99 - Bruce Springsteen
    Hurricane - Bob Dylan
    Lilly, Rosemary, & The Jack of Hearts - Bob Dylan
    Taxi - Harry Chapin
  Today, 05:58 PM
    Default

    1952 Vincent Black Lightning - Richard Thompson
  Today, 05:59 PM
    Default

    Jungleland - Bruce Springsteen
  Today, 06:43 PM
    Default

    The Devil Went Down to Georgia.

    Charlie Daniels Band
