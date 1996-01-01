Thread: Favorite Song Which Tells A Whole Story ?

Some of my favorites:
Ode To Billie Jo - Bobby Gentry
Big Bad John - Jimmy Dean
Johnny 99 - Bruce Springsteen
Hurricane - Bob Dylan
Lilly, Rosemary, & The Jack of Hearts - Bob Dylan
Taxi - Harry Chapin
1952 Vincent Black Lightning - Richard Thompson
Jungleland - Bruce Springsteen
The Devil Went Down to Georgia.
Charlie Daniels Band
