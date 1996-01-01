-
Good Company
I've been playing around with the Sports Reference college basketball season finder. What a great tool. (Though if you start playing with it at work like I did, beware: it's a huge time sucker!)
Anyway, here are a couple of nuggets among the interesting things I turned up.
First, Filip Petrusev is currently averaging 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Assuming he keeps that up, he will join J.P. Batista, Domantas Sabonis, and Brandon Clarke as the only Zags since the '92-'93 season to hit those levels.
Second, Drew Timme is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. Here's the list of Zags freshmen that have put up those numbers for a full season since '92: Elias Harris, Zach Collins, and Domantas Sabonis.
