Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Updates on 2020 Freshman Lily Scanlon

  1. Today, 02:37 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,250

    Default Updates on 2020 Freshman Lily Scanlon

    Here are some links (some with videos) on our future point guard.

    Lily Scanlon's twitter page: https://twitter.com/LilyScanlon

    Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence Sees Four Athletes Graduate
    Basketball Australia would like to congratulate the four recent graduates of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Agnes Emma-Nnopu, Gemma Potter, Sara-Rose Smith and Lily Scanlon.

    The CoE program brings together the best young players from around Australia to live and train together in a high-performance environment with the assistance of elite coaches.

    All four athletes have recently signed with colleges in the United States for the 2020 season with Emma-Nnopu heading to Stanford University, Potter heading to UCLA, Smith heading to the University of Missouri and Scanlon heading to Gonzaga University.

    Potter and Scanlon will travel to United States having spent important time developing their skills in the WNBL playing for the UC Capitals. Kristen Veal, CoE Womens Head Coach, said that the four athletes have made the most of the opportunities and challenges at the CoE, bettering themselves as young people and elite basketball players.

    The current visibility of these athletes in the WNBL, National Schools Tournament and on social media platforms announcing signings with NBL1 and USA college programs, reflects their work, dedication, passion and talent, said Veal. Basketball Australia looks forward to watching these exciting young prospects continue to forge their future basketball careers as they work towards the ultimate goal of donning the green and gold for the Emerging Opals.

    All four athletes will compete in the upcoming U20 Australian Championships for their home state of Victoria from February 5-9, 2020.
    Link: https://australia.basketball/blog/20...etes-graduate/

    A Local Jet Turns Wildcat
    Posted on Thursday, January 16th, 2020

    One of Australian basketballs hottest young prospects has turned to the Eltham Wildcats for the 2020 NBL1 season as she prepares for College basketball at Gonzaga University.

    The Eltham Basketball Club is pleased to announce 18yo point guard Lily Scanlon for the 2020 NBL1 season. Lily recently graduated from the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (CoE) and has moved straight into the WNBL, playing in the 2019/20 season for the defending champion Canberra Capitals team, developing under the eyes of Paul Goriss and Kristen Veal.

    Lilys list of accomplishments is long, headed most recently in her selection for Australian junior teams. Lily featured in the 2018 U17 World Cup in Belarus, winning bronze followed by the 2019 U19 World Cup where the team won silver in Bangkok, Thailand.

    In October of this year, Lily committed to Gonzaga University where she will begin her collegiate career in mid-late 2020.

    Originally from the Sunbury association, before transferring to Bulleen in her early teens, Lily will come to Eltham ready for NBL1, having played for the CoE in the 2019 season where she was the leading scorer averaging 11.1ppg across 14 games in what was an interrupted season for her with national commitments.


    The Lily Scanlon Story

    Lily Scanlon -Im excited to join Eltham for the upcoming NBL1 season. Im looking forward to playing alongside a talented group of girls and further developing my game in preparation for College. I cant wait to play against some of the best players in the country and Im very eager to learn from Grant and his coaching staff. Im looking forward to being apart of such a great club and cant wait to get started at Eltham.

    Greg Jeffers CEO of Eltham  We have worked hard with our local partners to make Eltham an attractive option for players such as Lily wanting to pursue higher levels. Partners such as Eltham Leisure Centre ensure that athletes have access to modern, high level facilities to get the most from themselves. Lily is an exceptional talent and I have no doubt coaches Grant Spencer and Matt Bongetti will help her game before she heads to Gonzaga.
    Article Link: http://elthamwildcats.com.au/a-local-jet-turns-wildcat/

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:44 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,250

    Default

    Some earlier articles on Lily Scanlon:

    Lily Scanlon commits to WCC powerhouse Gonzaga
    Lachy France
    8th Oct, 2019

    The West Coast Conference continues to be a destination of choice for elite Australian talent, with Under 19 national team and Class of 2020 point guard Lily Scanlon verbally committing to Gonzaga.

    Scanlon will be the second Australian on the Zags’ roster in 2020/21, joining Victorian and Australian teammate, freshman forward Eliza Hollingsworth in Spokane. Scanlon’s signing alongside Hollingsworth continues a growing tradition of Australians signing with Gonzaga, stretching back to Kelly Bowen’s time with the program between 2008-12 as well as Georgia Stirton’s stint between 2014 and 2016.

    A revelation in the Sapphires team that secured bronze at the 2018 FIBA Under 17 World Cup, where she averaged 11.7 points and shot 45% from the field, Scanlon was also a member of this year’s silver medal winning Under 19 World Cup, tallying 5.7 points and 2.3 assists per contest.

    A crafty guard with exceptional quickness off the mark, Scanlon has proven her ability to create for both herself and teammates. She finished sixth for scoring average and topped the assist charts at the 2018 Under 18 national championships with 13.4 points and 5.9 assists per game as Victoria Metro came away with gold. Scanlon then backed that up with gold as part of a star-studded Victorian team at February’s Under 20 national championships. She scored in double figures in four of the first five games before a minor injury forced her to take a back seat for the final stages of the competition.

    Although her future destination is set, Scanlon’s work in Australia is far from over. The 18-year-old recently signed with the WNBL’s UC Capitals as a development player on the back of an outstanding season in NBL1 with the BA Centre of Excellence (CoE) side. The Victorian finished the CoE’s 2019 campaign as their leading scorer among qualified players with 11.2 points per game on a team that at times featured now-Division 1 players Adelaide Fuller, Ashlee Hannan and Isabel Palmer. The team finished with a 6-14 record in a season interrupted by a number of players, including Scanlon, representing Australia on the world stage.

    Scanlon may be only the first Australian woman in the Class of 2020 to announce her commitment to a West Coast Conference school, but Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary’s, and now Gonzaga are all set to feature multiple Australians on their rosters in 2020/21. Saint Mary’s has long been the destination of choice for Australians heading to the west coast for college, but the formations of pipelines now appear to have been built at several schools as the Gaels’ conference opponents look to beat the team from Moraga at their own game.
    Article Link w/Highlights: https://pickandroll.com.au/lily-scan...house-gonzaga/

    UC Capitals finalise roster with Lily Scanlon signing
    October 2, 2019 | UC Capitals news

    The University of Canberra Capitals have secured another Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence rising star in 18-year-old Lily Scanlon. Scanlon is the fourth development player joining Maddy Wheatley, Pyper Thornberry and Shakera Reilly, and the final UC Capitals signing of the 19-20 season.

    “It’s a really exciting opportunity to join the UC Caps. I can’t wait to get started and further develop my game both on and off the court with such a talented group. “Playing in the WNBL has always been a big goal of mine. I’m most looking forward to being in a professional environment surrounded by experienced staff and players at the UC capitals, which will help take my game to the next level. The organization has had a lot of success in the WNBL and it’s something I am excited to be a part of,” said Scanlon.

    Scanlon has trained and played alongside Gemma Potter at the Centre of Excellence over the past two years where she’s grown as an aggressive point guard with a defensive mindset.
    Scanlon also played for Australian national teams, the U17s Sapphires and U19s Gems, at the FIBA World Championships where she won a bronze and silver medal.
    “It’s always a privilege to be able to represent my country at a world cup and the experience was one I will never forget. Alongside an amazing group of staff and teammates, we were able to be the first U19 gems group in 22 years to play for a gold medal and that was something very special for all of us. It was disappointing to fall short but winning a silver medal was still an amazing achievement.”
    The UC Capitals will be opening the season at the AIS Arena on 13 October, 1:30pm. Purchase tickets here.
    Article link with game summaries: http://wnbl.basketball/uc-capitals/n...anlon-signing/

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules