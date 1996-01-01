It certainly has taken some time
The season is half over, and I'm just beginning to feel like I know this team, and just beginning to appreciate how good they are. I also believe it's taken some time for the team to get to know each other, get to know and understand the coaches and their expectations, and learning how they can put all of this together and be another great Gonzaga team.
Last year's team was really special I believe. We got to know that team quite well as they grew on us for a few years. Rui was fully developed and playing like the star we knew he would be, and Clark was just out of this world. Josh, and NOrvell, Kispert and Jones. We knew how good this team was. And now Kispert is the only starter who is back. Petrusev, Tillie and Ayayi are also back but they all had limited roles last year.
So yes, the growth, especially on defense, has been slow. Gilbert and Woolridge played hurt at the beginning of the season but are certainly playing well now. This team is different in many ways from any we've seen in recent years. Different because there's not been a star like Hachimura or Clark on it. This isn't a team that's going to OOOO you or AWEEEEEE you with fancy dunks. It doesn't have a gunner on it who can do those things and get as hot from behind the arc as a firecracker (Norvell). This team, in fact, may even put you to sleep because they play so steady and so consistent.
I will say one thing about this team is they love to pass and love to play as a team. We have guards who really know how to break down a defense with their dribbling and attacking style, and then dishing off for an assist. We don't see a lot of one on one style of play(accept for Petrusev) like we saw with Hachimura and Clark. But I am so impressed and in awe of how Woolridge is playing and how he runs this offense. In some ways he's mezmerizing. And Ayayi is almost the same but with a different style than Woolridge. AND suddenly Gilder is showing up and dang, he may end up being the best of them all. I believe we have great guards, and they are really beginning to shine together.
DANG! And how about Kispert? He is, in no way, like the Corey Kispert we saw the two previous years. I think we are seeing the Corey Kispert that Mark Few saw in his first year before he got hurt. He's got such a total game and is another total team player and can really pass well. He's using his strength to attack the basket with success in the same way that all of our guards do. When I look back over the years at our guards, I don't think there are any guard tandems that can attack the rim with success the way this group does. And honestly, they can shoot the 3 ball with a lot of success as they have shown.
I think a lot about Tillie because he's probably the most talented player on this team, and yet most of the time you wouldn't know that because he's such a team player and often plays more like a point guard than a power forward. His passing is excellent and I believe that he has been teaching the others how important passing is. Tillie just destroys the defenses with his passes from the high post. AND he can really shoot from beyond the arc. And in every tough game he rises to the occasion and plays like the brightest star.
Petrusev and Timme are both very good low post players, and each brings their own strengths. Petrusev has all the moves any coach wants from a low post player, and Timme is slowly developing those same skills. He's becoming a double double every game OFF THE BENCH, which is pretty hard to do.
In the beginning I think our expectations were somewhat lower than we, as fans, usually have for our team. But they are slowly becoming another team that by the end of the year we will have fallen in love with. The neatest thing about this team is that they are getting better every game. AND THAT'S KIND OF A WEIRD THING TO SAY ABOUT THE #1 TEAM IN THE NATION.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!