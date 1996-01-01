BYU comes to K2 with a modest 2 game winning streak, tied with Pacific for second place in conference at 3-1 following their demolition of San Diego at Marriott Center yesterday, 93-70.
Yoeli Childs was sidelined again. Cougars forward Kolby Lee picked up the slack, scoring a career high 21 points and collecting 5 rebounds.

For the second straight game, six Cougars scored in double figures, including Lee, TJ Haws (19), Jake Toolson (14), Dalton Nixon (12), Alex Barcello (11) and Connor Harding (11).

Game Story: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...k-pope-tj-haws

BYU's YTD Stats: https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...oung/2020.html