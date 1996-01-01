-
BYU @ Gonzaga - Pregame Media Thread
BYU comes to K2 with a modest 2 game winning streak, tied with Pacific for second place in conference at 3-1 following their demolition of San Diego at Marriott Center yesterday, 93-70.
Yoeli Childs was sidelined again. Cougars forward Kolby Lee picked up the slack, scoring a career high 21 points and collecting 5 rebounds.
For the second straight game, six Cougars scored in double figures, including Lee, TJ Haws (19), Jake Toolson (14), Dalton Nixon (12), Alex Barcello (11) and Connor Harding (11).
Game Story: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...k-pope-tj-haws
BYU's YTD Stats: https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...oung/2020.html
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules