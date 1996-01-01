-
Will GU ever retire another jersey?
Seeing that WSU is retiring Klay Thompson's jersey in Pullman Saturday got me thinking about GU. Going forward, the truly talented Zags will probably not last at GU for more than a season or two. Say the Zags sign the next Lebron James, he lights up the NCAA for a year and then goes onto a top end pro career. Is that worthy? What if the Zags win a natty with someone like that in their 1 or 2 year career at GU? If tenure is important, and I personally believe it is, is someone from the last 20 years is worthy? And is 3 years enough (Morrison)? Or let it end with Stockton and Burgess and just elect those worthy into the GU Hall of Fame?
