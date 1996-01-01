Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Post Game thoughts and analysis

  Yesterday, 10:18 PM
    Reborn
    Default Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 104
    Santa Clara 54

    Zags led at the half 58 to 22 and coasted to a victory. ANOTHER great first half. The second half was kind of so so, but it was fun watching our bench play. Few played the second string the last 6 minutes and they did pretty good, especially on defense. Our starters were hardly playing D in the second half and the second team came in and shut Santa Clara down those last six minutes. Great job guys.

    I was especially impressed with our bench again. Gilder and Timme are playing pretty well right now. Timme got another double double 15 and 11, and Gilder scored 18 points, shot 8-8 from the foul line, had 5 rebounds 3 steals and 3 assists. Very nice game. I think his best so far. Ayayi also played well, especially in the first half. He scored 18 also and had 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Kispert and Petrusev also scored in double figures and Tillie ended with 9.

    Foul shooting was simply phenominal 28-32 for 93%. Way to do it Zags!!! We're all really happy about that.
    The defense was really good at times, but kind of too relaxed at times especially in the 2nd half. I was surprised by the pace of the game. Santa Clara chose to run with us, which is a good the Zags scored over 100 points. So that was a difference in this game. We did shoot 40% from behind the 3 point line making 8. I was pretty happy with that. Didn't shoot a lot of them tonight. Most points came in the paint.

    A very very good win. I think the Zags played better than many thought they would, but I picked this game pretty well for a change. I'm doing better in my predictions lately, but am having to work harder at it. Thank God it snowed this week; so I could work on that. hahaha

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 10:24 PM
    Birddog
    Default

    Zags played some defense tonight and fought for those 2nd chance points.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Yesterday, 10:38 PM
    TravelinZag
    Default

    Really as close to a perfect game as we are likely to see. Now that the guys know they can do it, is it too much to hope for them to have a couple of similar nights deep in the NCAAs?

    Go Zags!!! Beat BYU!!!
  Yesterday, 10:43 PM
    Reborn
    Default

    This victory by this much (50 points) is really pretty incredible when you think about it. Santa Clara just beat St Mary's last Saturday I think, at St Mary's. However, the Zags were ready and some of us thought they would be. Few and the coaches have these guys playing quite well now. I feel that they want to hold on to that #1 ranking. They are playing like it anyway.

    I was looking at the prediction thread, and it shows clearly how we really respected Santa Clara and believed that it would be a pretty tough game. Eight posters predicted that the Zags would win by only 10 or less. One fan felt like the Zags would only win by 5 points. I can understand their thinking as they had just beaten St Mary's. There were 11 posters who predicted the Zags would win between 11-20 points. Most people voting voted in this range. There were only six voters who thought the Zags would win between 21 points and 30 points. AND FINALLY ONLY THREE who felt the Zags would win between 31-36 (32,34 and 36).

    I think the Zags were really excited to play back in the Kennel before their awesome fans. They surely played that way the first half. It was soooo beautiful. 58-22. Thats a margin of 36 points in a half. Mind blowing. Way to go guys, and keep it up. One game at a time. We have a very good challenge coming up in two days.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 10:52 PM
    Reborn
    Default

    The Zags rise two spots to #6 in the Kenpom rating. They are now down to 44th on defense; so we're going in the right direction. Keep it up boys!

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 10:55 PM
    krozman
    Default

    DUDE LOOK AT THE FREE THROW PERCENTAGE.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 12:04 AM
    WallaWallaZag
    Default

    zags played well, but i also think santa clara simply missed a lot of shots they normally make...it's not like they were jacking up contested 3s all game, many were wide open and they still clanked'em (when you shoot 3-25 it's not only because of the defense)... just one of those games, like the zags making 28-32 from the line...i'm gonna guess santa clara hasn't had a game this year where they shot under 50% from the line either (9-19).

    anyways, santa clara doesn't really match up well against the zags either as they play somewhat similarly but are less talented...i give them props for still playing their game instead of trying to muck it up and walk the ball up the court every possession just to try and stay close.
