Thread: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 104
Santa Clara 54
Zags led at the half 58 to 22 and coasted to a victory. ANOTHER great first half. The second half was kind of so so, but it was fun watching our bench play. Few played the second string the last 6 minutes and they did pretty good, especially on defense. Our starters were hardly playing D in the second half and the second team came in and shut Santa Clara down those last six minutes. Great job guys.
I was especially impressed with our bench again. Gilder and Timme are playing pretty well right now. Timme got another double double 15 and 11, and Gilder scored 18 points, shot 8-8 from the foul line, had 5 rebounds 3 steals and 3 assists. Very nice game. I think his best so far. Ayayi also played well, especially in the first half. He scored 18 also and had 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Kispert and Petrusev also scored in double figures and Tillie ended with 9.
Foul shooting was simply phenominal 28-32 for 93%. Way to do it Zags!!! We're all really happy about that.
The defense was really good at times, but kind of too relaxed at times especially in the 2nd half. I was surprised by the pace of the game. Santa Clara chose to run with us, which is a good the Zags scored over 100 points. So that was a difference in this game. We did shoot 40% from behind the 3 point line making 8. I was pretty happy with that. Didn't shoot a lot of them tonight. Most points came in the paint.
A very very good win. I think the Zags played better than many thought they would, but I picked this game pretty well for a change. I'm doing better in my predictions lately, but am having to work harder at it. Thank God it snowed this week; so I could work on that. hahaha
Go Zags!!!