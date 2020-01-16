Thread: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Post Game thoughts, analysis, and media

The Zags first-half offense was as efficient as it could be, as the 58 points showed. But it was matched by their defense, which forced nine Bronco turnovers and held Santa Clara to 25% shooting.Both aspects of their game stalled a bit in the first part of the second half, but after a lull that allowed the Broncos to cut the lead to 28. That seemed like a win for Santa Clara. Rothman and Williams made a lot of comments concerning Gonzagas offensive balance. Rightfully so. Once again, the Zags had five players in double figures, including Admon Gilder pouring in 18 points off the bench. Add Ryan Woolridge running the offense with five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a single turnover and once again the Zags filled up the box score.