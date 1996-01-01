Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: WCC TOURNEY TICKETS ON SALE TODAY @ NOON PST

    Exclamation WCC TOURNEY TICKETS ON SALE TODAY @ NOON PST

    See this press release. It has a link to a Ticketmaster Web Site where one can purchase All Session Tickets, Women's All-Session Tickets, etc.

    https://wccsports.com/news/2020/1/15...e-at-noon.aspx

    Quantities will sell out today

    2020 #WCCHOOPS TOURNAMENT CENTRAL | BUY TICKETS

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- An extremely limited number of All-Session tickets to the 2020 University Credit Union West Coast Conference Basketball Tournaments at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will go on sale today, Thursday, January 16, at 12:00 p.m. PT. Packages start at $175.

    PLEASE NOTE: Based on the last three seasons, tickets will not be available beyond 5:00 p.m. PT.

    The 2020 UCU West Coast Conference Basketball Tournaments will take place March 5-10 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
    Good luck


    Default

    Thanks Reno! .... mousepad ready to click!

    Got 'em ..... already had our flights and place to stay. Now we're copacetic!
