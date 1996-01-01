-
Did he or didn't he--Odell Beckham handing out cash to LSU players after Title Game?
Apparently he was caught on camera handing out bills. The school said it was fake money. QB Joe Burrow is saying, nope, it was real. This seems like a bit of a problem for the NCAA.
Remember Charles Barkley's comments years ago about how well "taken care of" Dirk Nowitski would've been if he'd gone to college at any SEC school?
I've long been fairly skeptical about the whole notion of many NCAA athletes being "amateur." Seems like every once in a while we get hints about the reality of the situation, but people want to bury their head in the sand and pretend it's not happening on a wide spread basis.
