Thread: GAME THREAD: Santa Clara - Thursday 1. 16. 2020

    Default GAME THREAD: Santa Clara - Thursday 1. 16. 2020

    18 - 1 Gonzaga hosts 15 - 3 Santa Clara in a 8:00pm PST game airing on ESPN2

    GU has won 19 straight in the series, including 12 straight in Spokane. Coach Few is 42 - 4 against the Broncos.

    SCU Stats:https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...tats/_/id/2541

    Head to Head Comparison: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head

    Jim Meehan's Game Preview Feature: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...d-during-home/

    RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

    Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
    Wenatchee: KKRT 900
    Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
    Seattle: KIXI 880
    Shelton: KMAS 1030
    Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
    St. Maries: KOFE 1240
    Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)

    Gonzaga Media Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/14//MBB20.pdf

    Santa Clara Media Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/14//SCU_Notes.pdf

    GU's 31 straight regular season conference wins is currently the longest streak of its kind in the nation, and one win from matching the WCC record (Pepperdine '91-'93).

    GU is first in the nation in scoring offense (87.8) and total assists (346), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65) and scoring margin (20.5), and third in total rebounds (782).

    Vegas says the Zags are 20 point favorites. . . ESPN's game preview is here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401175246
