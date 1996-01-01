Thread: GAME THREAD: Santa Clara - Thursday 1. 16. 2020

-
GAME THREAD: Santa Clara - Thursday 1. 16. 2020
18 - 1 Gonzaga hosts 15 - 3 Santa Clara in a 8:00pm PST game airing on ESPN2
GU has won 19 straight in the series, including 12 straight in Spokane. Coach Few is 42 - 4 against the Broncos.
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)
GU's 31 straight regular season conference wins is currently the longest streak of its kind in the nation, and one win from matching the WCC record (Pepperdine '91-'93).
GU is first in the nation in scoring offense (87.8) and total assists (346), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65) and scoring margin (20.5), and third in total rebounds (782).
Vegas says the Zags are 20 point favorites.
