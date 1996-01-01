Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Start a FCS Team?

  1. Today, 07:31 AM #1
    Ladyzag12
    Ladyzag12 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    205

    Default Start a FCS Team?

    Is there any chance we could ever start an FCS team? It would be so awesome to have a team and eventually nationally relevant? Imagine games against Eastern and Montana.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:43 AM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    4,915

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Ladyzag12 View Post
    Is there any chance we could ever start an FCS team? It would be so awesome to have a team and eventually nationally relevant? Imagine games against Eastern and Montana.
    It's been discussed and dismissed (even if a multi-billionaire were to fund the entire thing). I don't necessarily agree, but that's the thinking.

    OTOH, if I hit 6 lucky numbers on Saturday's Powerball, there'd have to be another decision made .... as my dream would be to build an on-campus ice rink for Zag hockey (and GU students). https://www.coloradocollege.edu/news...a#.XiCSbRdKheM

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules