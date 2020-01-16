Thread: Broncos @ Zags: Head to Head

Santa Clara has gotten off to a tremendous start, but almost all of that success has been at home. The Broncos are 1-3 on the road, with their loan win being at Saint Mary's. Santa Clara is averaging under 65 points of offense when on the road, while Gonzaga is averaging 90 at home. The Broncos have one of the worse scoring defense's when on the road, Santa Clara ranks 322nd in scoring defense on the road, while ranking 346th in 3-point defense. Gonzaga is in the top 60 in 3-point percent on offense. Look for Gonzaga to take it to a Santa Clara team that has struggled on the road, even though being 12 games above .500 on the season. Final score prediction, Gonzaga will win and cover, 88-65.