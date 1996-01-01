Thread: Big Games On Tap This Week in the Top 25

-
Big Games On Tap This Week in the Top 25
First part of the week, including today, has been a little slow on games involving the Top 25, but tomorrow there are lots of big games involving teams just in front of or just behind the Lady Zags.
Wednesday
Oklahoma (9-6) vs #17 West Virginia (13-1) in Morgantown, WV. @ 4:00 PM PT
#2 Baylor (13-1) vs Kansas (11-3) in Lawrence, KS. @ 5:00 PM PT
Thursday
#4 UConn (15-2) vs UCF (9-5) in Orlando, FL. @ 3:00 PM PT
#13 Florida State (13-1) vs #9 N.C. State (15-1) in Raleigh, NC. @ 3:00 PM PT
#24 Tennessee (13-3) vs Florida (11-6) in Gainesville, FL. @ 3:00 PM PT
#12 Texas A&M (14-2) vs #11 Kentucky (14-2) in Lexington, KY. @ 3:30 PM PT
#5 Louisville (16-1) vs Boston College (9-7) in Chestnut Hill, MA. @ 4:00 PM PT
Northwestern (14-2) vs #15 Indiana (14-3) in Bloomington, IN. @ 4:00 PM PT
LSU (13-3) vs #10 Mississippi St. (15-2) in Starkville, MS. @ 5:00 PM PT
Nebraska (13-3) vs #20 Maryland (12-4) in College Park, MD. @ 5:00 PM PT
#22 Iowa (13-3) vs Minnesota (11-5) in Minneapolis, MN. @ 5:00 PM PT
#25 South Dakota (15-2) vs North Dakota State (3-12) in Fargo, ND. @ 5:00 PM PT
#1 South Carolina (16-1) vs Missouri (4-13) in Columbia, MO. @ 5:30 PM PT
#3 Stanford (15-1) vs #6 Oregon (13-2) in Eugene, OR. @ 6:00 PM PT
#16 Gonzaga (16-1) vs Santa Clara (8-8) in Santa Clara, CA. @ 6:00 PM PT
Some chances to move up if the Lady Zags take care of business.
Some more interesting games on Fri-Sun which we will look at later, but not too many games between ranked opponents. On Saturday, #17 West Virginia visits #2 Baylor, and on Sunday #3 Stanford visits #8 Oregon State
ZagDad
-
West Virginia is getting run off the floor at home by a mediocre Oklahoma team
I think @ UConn was Baylor's last test of the regular season. There's just no competition for them in the Big 12.
Big one in Eugene tomorrow. Stanford just barely gets by some games, other games they look impressive. Oregon won @ Arizona following their loss to ASU but it wasn't a huge statement game. I really have no clue what to expect in this one.
