Trio of Zags Named Academic All-Conference

No fewer than 64 women's student-athletes qualified for academic honors. A conference record 55 posted a GPA of at least 3.50, while a WCC-record 30 posted marks of 3.75 or better. On the men's side, no fewer than 45 student-athletes qualified for academic honors with 25 posting a GPA of at least 3.50, while a conference record 20 posted marks of 3.75 or better.At the conclusion of each athletic season, the West Coast Conference selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team.*Erica Birk-Jarvis BYU Sr. 3.62 Family LifeKendall Bietsch Pacific Sr. 3.96 Health & Exercise ScienceSofia Castiglioni Portland So. 4.00 Biology*Olivia Hoj BYU Sr. 3.94 Public HealthEmma McCurry Santa Clara Jr. 3.93 BioengineeringAbigayle Mitchell Saint Mary's Jr. 3.93 Global StudiesCori Persinger Pepperdine Sr. 3.93 Hispanic Studies***Tatum Rask Pepperdine Sr. 3.88 MathematicsHannah Rasmussen San Diego Jr. 3.95 PhysicsBYU: Amanda Erickson, Alissa Fielding, Aubrey Frentheway, Kate Hunter, McKenna Lee, Rachel MorrinLMU: Rosie Cruz, Kyla Danforth, Raina Hines, Ann Kelly, Hannah WohlenbergPACIFIC: Jasmine Gonzalez, Anna Martinez, Saira PurharPEPPERDINE: Izabela Garcia-Arce, Annelies Ondersma, Key Pearson, Riley WrightPORTLAND: Emily Bechen, Ellee Becker, Lacey Conner, Ellie Erikson, Jasmine Fehr, Madeleine Lyons, Ellie Misuraca, Alexandra Newsom, Grace Oswin, Grace Perkins, Grace Ritchie, Natalie Smith, Allegra VanderWildeSAINT MARY'S: Ellen Burbank, Kaela Dishion, Emma McCarthy, Kathryn WatsonSAN DIEGO: Molly Klein, Kate Kohler, Madison Lambros, Cammy ManesSAN FRANCISCO: Aoibhe Richardson, Josien ScheepensSANTA CLARA: Kalen Abe, Claire Cocales, Hannah Covington, Sarah King, Ellie Kopf, Janie Nabholz, Kayla Neumann, Noelani Obermeyer, Hope OlbrichtBen Davidson Santa Clara Sr. 3.63 PhilosophyJackson Elkins Pepperdine So. 3.84 Philosophy*Jacob Heslington BYU Sr. 3.46 Mechanical EngineeringConner Mantz BYU So. 3.84 Mechanical EngineeringMatthew Owens BYU Jr. 3.95 Exercise & WellnessEmmanuel Roudolff-Levisse Portland Sr. 3.28 Business AdministrationAlex Riggsby Saint Mary's Sr. 3.77 PoliticsKarl Winter Pepperdine So. 4.00 JournalismBYU: Brandon Garnica, Michael OttesenLMU: Kyle Friedler, Ethan Frisone, Weston Hart, Max SmithPEPPERDINE: Alex Egan, Jalen Frantal, Preston Gromer, Kyle McCabePORTLAND: Leo Donlea, Joseph Horen, John Kavulich, Aaron Letcher, Trent Mazelli, Matthew Schumann, Cole Shugart, Cameron Thompson, Caleb WebbSAINT MARY'S: Thomas Bell, Anthony VazquezSAN DIEGO: Patrick Bruce, Nic Dinsdale, Joshua ThompsonSAN FRANCISCO: Jacob Hernandez, Daniel ManelovegSANTA CLARA: Spencer Fischer, Brendan Jones, Ian Kirk, Brennan Lagerstrom, Connor Lehl, Christian Raslowsky