Trio of Zags Named Academic All-Conference
Six more GU runners tabbed academic honorable mention
SAN BRUNO, Calif. Gonzaga's Claire Manley, Phillip Fishburn and Luke Mason were named Academic All-West Coast Conference Wednesday.
Six more Zags were tabbed to the honorable mention lists; Ariel Evans, Claire Gillett, Ally Legard, Dominic Arce, Andrew Clusserath and Ciaran O'Leary.
No fewer than 64 women's student-athletes qualified for academic honors. A conference record 55 posted a GPA of at least 3.50, while a WCC-record 30 posted marks of 3.75 or better. On the men's side, no fewer than 45 student-athletes qualified for academic honors with 25 posting a GPA of at least 3.50, while a conference record 20 posted marks of 3.75 or better.
At the conclusion of each athletic season, the West Coast Conference selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team.
2019 WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Name School Class GPA Major
*Erica Birk-Jarvis BYU Sr. 3.62 Family Life
Kendall Bietsch Pacific Sr. 3.96 Health & Exercise Science
Sofia Castiglioni Portland So. 4.00 Biology
*Olivia Hoj BYU Sr. 3.94 Public Health
Emma McCurry Santa Clara Jr. 3.93 Bioengineering
Claire Manley Gonzaga Jr. 3.66 Business Administration
Abigayle Mitchell Saint Mary's Jr. 3.93 Global Studies
Cori Persinger Pepperdine Sr. 3.93 Hispanic Studies
***Tatum Rask Pepperdine Sr. 3.88 Mathematics
Hannah Rasmussen San Diego Jr. 3.95 Physics
2019 WCC WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-ACADEMIC HONORABLE MENTIONS
BYU: Amanda Erickson, Alissa Fielding, Aubrey Frentheway, Kate Hunter, McKenna Lee, Rachel Morrin
GONZAGA: Ariel Evans, Claire Gillett, Ally Legard
LMU: Rosie Cruz, Kyla Danforth, Raina Hines, Ann Kelly, Hannah Wohlenberg
PACIFIC: Jasmine Gonzalez, Anna Martinez, Saira Purhar
PEPPERDINE: Izabela Garcia-Arce, Annelies Ondersma, Key Pearson, Riley Wright
PORTLAND: Emily Bechen, Ellee Becker, Lacey Conner, Ellie Erikson, Jasmine Fehr, Madeleine Lyons, Ellie Misuraca, Alexandra Newsom, Grace Oswin, Grace Perkins, Grace Ritchie, Natalie Smith, Allegra VanderWilde
SAINT MARY'S: Ellen Burbank, Kaela Dishion, Emma McCarthy, Kathryn Watson
SAN DIEGO: Molly Klein, Kate Kohler, Madison Lambros, Cammy Manes
SAN FRANCISCO: Aoibhe Richardson, Josien Scheepens
SANTA CLARA: Kalen Abe, Claire Cocales, Hannah Covington, Sarah King, Ellie Kopf, Janie Nabholz, Kayla Neumann, Noelani Obermeyer, Hope Olbricht
2019 WEST COAST CONFERENCE MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Name School Class GPA Major
Ben Davidson Santa Clara Sr. 3.63 Philosophy
Jackson Elkins Pepperdine So. 3.84 Philosophy
Phillip Fishburn Gonzaga Jr. 3.82 Computer Engineering
*Jacob Heslington BYU Sr. 3.46 Mechanical Engineering
Conner Mantz BYU So. 3.84 Mechanical Engineering
Luke Mason Gonzaga So. 3.85 Computer Science
Matthew Owens BYU Jr. 3.95 Exercise & Wellness
Emmanuel Roudolff-Levisse Portland Sr. 3.28 Business Administration
Alex Riggsby Saint Mary's Sr. 3.77 Politics
Karl Winter Pepperdine So. 4.00 Journalism
2019 WCC MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY ALL-ACADEMIC HONORABLE MENTIONS
BYU: Brandon Garnica, Michael Ottesen
GONZAGA: Dominic Arce, Andrew Clusserath, Ciaran O'Leary
LMU: Kyle Friedler, Ethan Frisone, Weston Hart, Max Smith
PEPPERDINE: Alex Egan, Jalen Frantal, Preston Gromer, Kyle McCabe
PORTLAND: Leo Donlea, Joseph Horen, John Kavulich, Aaron Letcher, Trent Mazelli, Matthew Schumann, Cole Shugart, Cameron Thompson, Caleb Webb
SAINT MARY'S: Thomas Bell, Anthony Vazquez
SAN DIEGO: Patrick Bruce, Nic Dinsdale, Joshua Thompson
SAN FRANCISCO: Jacob Hernandez, Daniel Maneloveg
SANTA CLARA: Spencer Fischer, Brendan Jones, Ian Kirk, Brennan Lagerstrom, Connor Lehl, Christian Raslowsky