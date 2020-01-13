Women's Basketball Welcomes Nationally Ranked Gonzaga Thursday

 Santa Clara women's basketball returns to Leavey Center to take on No. 16/15 Gonzaga Thursday at 7 p.m.The Broncos dropped a pair of games at Pepperdine and LMU last week.Santa Clara is 29-40 all-time against Gonzaga with the first meeting coming in 1987-88. Last season the Bulldogs won both meetings and have won six in a row in the series...Santa Clara (8-8, 2-3 WCC) is second in the West Coast Conference in scoring with 74.3 points per game and field goal percentage at 44.9-percent while shooting 33.9-percent beyond the arc. Defensively, the Broncos allow 68.2 ppg and marks of 38.3-percent and 27.7-percent from the floor and downtown.Tia Hay leads the team with 13.1 ppg and 3.8 assists per game but is currently out with a foot injury. Ashlyn Herlihy scores 10.2 ppg and leads the way with 7.7 rebounds per game. Merle Wiehl has knocked down a team best 26 3-pointers and is second in scoring with 10.5 ppg and grabs 4.8 rpg. Lauren Yearwood is second on the league with 25 blocks while scoring 8.1 ppg and pulling down 6.5 rpg.Gonzaga (16-1, 5-0 WCC) has won 15 in a row with its only loss coming at then-No. 3 Stanford in overtime. The Bulldogs are scoring 70.4 ppg while allowing a conference low 53.2, ninth in the nation.Jen Wirth leads the team in both scoring (11.8 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 pg). Katie Campbell scores 11.1 ppg and has hit a team high 37 3-pointers while leading the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 48.1-percent. Jill Townsend adds 10.9 ppg and 5.2 rpg with Jessie Loera's 5.2 apg placing second in the WCC.Joe Ritzo and Kevin Danna handle play-by-play duties at home on the WCC Network. All Broncos home games and West Coast Conference contests (not on an ESPN platform, CBS Sports Network or BYUtv) will also be streamed through WCC Network...