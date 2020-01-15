-
Other Games - Wednesday - 1. 15. 2020
Top 25 / OOC Foes / Others
#18 Seton Hall @ #5 Butler 3:30pm . FS1
#10 Kentucky @ South Carolina 3:30pm . SECN
Virginia @ #9 Florida State 4:00pm . ESPN2
#25 Creighton @ Georgetown 4:00pm . CBSSN
Iowa State @ #2 Baylor . 5:00pm . ESPN+
North Dakota @ South Dakota St 5:00pm
Vanderbilt @ Arkansas 5:30pm . SECN
St. John's @ Providence 5:30pm . FS1
#4 Auburn @ Alabama . 6:00pm . ESPN2
#16 Wichita St. @ Temple . 6:00pm . ESPNU
Penn St. @ Minnesota 6:00pm . BTN
SMU @ Houston 6:00pm . CBSSN
Stanford @ UCLA 7:00pm . PAC12
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00115/group/50
