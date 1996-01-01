GU Student-Athletes Post Stellar Fall Marks
151 Student-athletes earned University honors
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga student-athletes earned a total of 151 academic honors and combined to post a 3.32 combined grade-point average with a fall-semester record 22 perfect 4.0 GPAs for the F[all] 2019 semester.
Of the 151 student-athletes to earn University honors, a record 49 earned their way onto the President's List (3.85-4.0 GPA), while 102 were named to the Dean's List (3.50-3.84 GPA) for the semester. GU's combined GPA of 3.32 marks the eighth consecutive semester that the student-athletes combined to post over a 3.30.
The Gonzaga men's tennis team posted the department's highest team GPA of 3.63, which is also the second-highest in program history. Of the 12 team members, eight earned their way onto the President's list or Dean's List.
The women's cross country team had the second-highest team GPA of 3.61 and 26 student-athletes on the honors lists. The women's tennis team had the next highest GPA of 3.59 with seven of 10 team members earning honors.
Gonzaga's women's basketball team turned in a team-record GPA as well, posting a combined 3.39 as a team.
Women's rowing had 22 team members earn their way onto honors lists, the second-highest team total, including a department-high eight on the President's list.