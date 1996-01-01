GU Student-Athletes Post Stellar Fall Marks

The Gonzaga men's tennis team posted the department's highest team GPA of 3.63, which is also the second-highest in program history. Of the 12 team members, eight earned their way onto the President's list or Dean's List.The women's cross country team had the second-highest team GPA of 3.61 and 26 student-athletes on the honors lists. The women's tennis team had the next highest GPA of 3.59 with seven of 10 team members earning honors.Women's rowing had 22 team members earn their way onto honors lists, the second-highest team total, including a department-high eight on the President's list.