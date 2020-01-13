Thread: No. 1 .... Getting Crowded .... Poll

Good luck finding any team in the country that notches a better pair of road wins in the same week than Baylor, which followed up a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its home floor.As a result? The Bears leapfrogged the Jayhawks and Duke into the second spot in The Associated Press mens college basketball poll on Monday. They finished with 1,567 points in voting by 65 media members who regularly cover the game, just seven back of top-ranked Gonzaga  even though Baylor had 31 first-place votes and the Bulldogs had 30.