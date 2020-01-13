Thread: No. 1 .... Getting Crowded .... Poll

Week 12s rankings (coming up) ought to be interesting ... between the Zags & Baylor. Baylor has 2 unranked teams to play in Iowa State (Wed at home) and Oklahoma State (away). The Zags have spunky Santa Clara & BYU, both at home in McCarthey. BYU is ranked highest of the four foes for Baylor & the Zags. To complicate things Duke plays Louisville at home on Saturday (Clemson away tonight).
Wholl be #1 when Week #12 polls come out? Any of the top 3 (Zags, Baylor or Duke) lose and they certainly slip a bit - or a lot. If all 3 win out this week and Baylors only loss is Washington (who our guys beat) .... how does that shake out? Our only loss is Michigan #19. Washingtons out of the top 25. Duke has that pesky loss at home to Stephen F Austin. Kinda/Sorta boils down to just how impressively any of these 3 teams play this week.
Oh yeah, theres also Auburn, Butler & SDSU who make up the rest of the current top 6 .......
Methinks if the Zags win Thursday against SC (close game or not) and clobber BYU Saturday, Zags stay #1 ..... barely.
The pundits are itching for a change ......
More at the link ......Good luck finding any team in the country that notches a better pair of road wins in the same week than Baylor, which followed up a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its home floor.
As a result? The Bears leapfrogged the Jayhawks and Duke into the second spot in The Associated Press mens college basketball poll on Monday. They finished with 1,567 points in voting by 65 media members who regularly cover the game, just seven back of top-ranked Gonzaga even though Baylor had 31 first-place votes and the Bulldogs had 30.
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...s-no-1-ap-poll