Thread: NBC/MSN Bracketology: No not have a seizure!!! lol

http://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/ncaa...BBYX46RNBC/MSN Bracket.
These so called experts are still trying to move Baylor to the top line and ahead of us in the rankings. It's worth arguing this,.... Is it the Power 5 that attracts these people or is it too that the WCC isn't thought highly of. Both likely. Never seen a no 1 team get treated this way when it keeps winning.
We need to begin crushing opponents. Over all though, we do need to win and win big. These Power 5 teams will lose come February and surely in their own tournaments. It's a campaign I tell ya.!! One we can overcome.