Thread: NBC/MSN Bracketology: No not have a seizure!!! lol

    http://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/ncaa...BBYX46RNBC/MSN Bracket.
    These so called experts are still trying to move Baylor to the top line and ahead of us in the rankings. It's worth arguing this,.... Is it the Power 5 that attracts these people or is it too that the WCC isn't thought highly of. Both likely. Never seen a no 1 team get treated this way when it keeps winning.
    We need to begin crushing opponents. Over all though, we do need to win and win big. These Power 5 teams will lose come February and surely in their own tournaments. It's a campaign I tell ya.!! One we can overcome.
    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    http://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/ncaa...BBYX46RNBC/MSN Bracket.
    These so called experts are still trying to move Baylor to the top line and ahead of us in the rankings. It's worth arguing this,.... Is it the Power 5 that attracts these people or is it too that the WCC isn't thought highly of. Both likely. Never seen a no 1 team get treated this way when it keeps winning.
    We need to begin crushing opponents. Over all though, we do need to win and win big. These Power 5 teams will lose come February and surely in their own tournaments. It's a campaign I tell ya.!! One we can overcome.
    Agree totally. It’s a p.r. campaign and it matters. Zags could slip slide to a 2 seed w/o even losing a game if the in their back pocket media have their way. Just listen to the likes of Doovich, Bile-as, Chopper Jay and Three Faced Greenberg. Few’s comment that it doesn’t matter is just spin.
    Guys I am probably one of the few if not the only one that believes that Baylor SHOULD be ranked ahead of us...they have more Q1 wins and only loss came in the first game of the season to a RANKED UW team...we lost at the time to an unranked UM team.

    I also don’t believe that these rankings will have any bearing on the seed we get...be it a #1 or #2 seed it is still in Spokane...

    However, I agree with you two and Hoop that there is tremendous East Coast BIAS but when the committee meets IMO, IF we don’t lose any more games, we will be on the top line of the brackets...
