Which "Mid-Major" basketball team has had more consistent success for any 20 years?
Besides San Francisco Dons?
I will attempt a definition of mid major ONLY for the purposes of this question, as
a D1, NCAA basketball team not considered to belong to a top 5 conference of its time, by a concensus of national sports commentators of that time.
If we continue our winning ways for another 15 years we could eclipse USF who more or less was in the national conversation as relevant from 1949 to 1982.
If we continue our winning ways of the years 1999 to now for 15 more years we would certainly be more consistently at the top the conference, and playing in the Dance. However, without a National Championship USF arguments could be legitimately asserted.
What other mid major besides USF and GU have come close to our accomplishment?
Is the WCC the only conference to host a competitor for this status?
