Thread: WCC Games for Week "4"

WCC Games for Week "4"
Here are the current standings and this week's games in the WCC:
On Thursday's slate, can SMC stop their 2 game slide at home against San Diego? Can Portland extend their 1 game winning streak against San Francisco in the city by the bay? Can Gonzaga extend their 14 game winning streak against SCU who are on a 2 game losing streak. Can Pacific maintain their 1/2 game lead over BYU or will BYU extend their 1 game winning streak and leap frog the tigers in the standings?
On Saturday's slate BYU and SMC fight in Moraga to maintain their position near the top of the standings. Portland and SCU entered the week with the same record. Their game in Santa Clara will go a ways to who will be at the top of the mid-pack teams. San Diego travels to Pacific and will try to right the ship while Pacific wants to stay in 2nd place and the double bye come WCC tournament time. San Francisco will try to get a game in the win column while bring GU back to the pack.
Current WCC Standings
Zags 5-0 @ 1.000 - 16-1 @ 0.941 - W14
Pac 4-2 @ 0.667 - 11-6 @ 0.647 - L1
SMC 4-2 @ 0.667 - 9-8 @ 0.529 - L2
BYU 3-2 @ 0.600 - 8-7 @ 0.533 - W1
PEP 3-3 @ 0.500 - 9-7 @ 0.563 - W2
Port 2-3 @ 0.400 - 9-7 @ 0.563 - W1
USD 2-3 @ 0.400 - 8-7 @ 0.533 - L2
SCU 2-3 @ 0.400 - 8-8 @ 0.500 - L2
LMU 2-4 @ 0.333 - 6-13 @ 0.316 - W2
SFU 0-5 @ 0.000 - 7-10 @ 0.412 - L5
Thursday, January 16, 2020
San Diego vs Saint Mary's 6:30 P.M. @ Moraga, CA
Portland vs San Francisco 7:00 P.M. @ San Francisco, CA
Gonzaga vs Santa Clara 7:00 P.M. @ Santa Clara, CA
Brigham Young vs Pacific 7:00 P.M. @ Stockton, CA
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Brigham Young vs Saint Mary's 2:00 P.M. @ Moraga, CA
Portland vs Santa Clara 2:00 P.M. @ Santa Clara, CA
San Diego vs Pacific 2:00 P.M. @ Stockton, CA
Gonzaga vs San Francisco 5:00 P.M. @ San Francisco, CA
Loyola Marymount vs Pepperdine 5:00 P.M. @ Malibu, Calif.
ZagDad
At least CLF is not looking past anyone and wisely taking one game at a time. Looking at our next opponent Santa Clara one WCC game that sticks out is their win over Pacific. Shows they are capable of a upset and not to be overlooked. In that victory over Pacific they had 2 starters in double digit scoring and 2 subs. The two subs made like two 3 pointers a piece and the team that day made Nine 3 point shots.
On the 2nd game SF they are a big time underdog but the can score some points.
1. Santa Clara we will see if our defense can lock them down, rebound well, and if we can get back our healthy shooting percentage. If we do just those 3 things, we should be in good shape.
2. San Francisco anything less than a 25 point blowout would not be sending a good sign.
Concerns Jill has always been highly motivated and tough. But in the games at the Kennel this year seriously she seems to falling down a lot on the court just tripping over herself, caught her holding her head a lot like any contact with her head, seems over emotional, the newspaper said she was crying when she banged heads with one of the Truongs. She still seems to be shooting good, just seems a little off baseline from her first two years. When she falls down on her own she often goes straight to the bench to be taken out. So I'm wondering aloud is her leg injury from last year, making her legs a little rubbery. Did she have a concussion that she is so worried about her head.
Yes I remember Tinkle and Albanez as being overly emotional and crying on a hard foul for a few seconds and then it passed. But Jill somehow this year to me seems much more vulnerable to emotion that the first two years.
On the other hand Jenn and Leeanne really seem to have toughen up this year emotionally. One of the Troung sisters got hit hard on a foul in one of the last home games, and they bounced right back up like a jack in the box. Then theirs Melody even if she has no stats she is like a rock, anybody hits her it bounces off her and her facial expression doesn't change. Then she runs back on her toes back up the court.
Everyone knows I'm a huge fan of Jill, just making some observations.
Hoping to see our offense really light it up in at least one of our road games this week.
One thing I hate to see is when a player gets frustrated by something that happens to them they hack someone in frustration. IE Katie missed a wide open layup with no one on her last game and she hacked away at a player who got the rebound, luckily a foul was no called. ALA Laura Stockton that was one of her bug a boos when she turned the ball over or got frustrated she would immediately hack away (foul) the opposing player in the heat of the moment. Love seeing emotions about making a shot or supporting teammates, but negative emotions do not help you or the team. As pointed out by Zag Swagger controlling negative emotions is what makes good leaders.
