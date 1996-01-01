Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Astros GM & Manager Suspended for Full Season

  1. Today, 11:32 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,167

    Default Astros GM & Manager Suspended for Full Season

    https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/...-sign-stealing

    Additionally, MLB will fine the Astros $5 million and take away their first- and second-round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

    MLB said in its statement that if Luhnow or Hinch "engage in any future material violations" of MLB rules, they will be placed on the league's permanently ineligible list.

    No players were disciplined by MLB in the investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of the investigation, he was a player at the time and thus was not suspended.

    Discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming and is going to be harsh, sources told ESPN. Cora was the Astros' bench coach during the 2017 season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:44 AM #2
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,415

    Default

    That's some kind of punishment. Got to say, wasn't expecting them to come down so hard. Will be interesting to see what happens to Cora.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules