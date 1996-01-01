Thread: Astros GM & Manager Suspended for Full Season

Additionally, MLB will fine the Astros $5 million and take away their first- and second-round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.MLB said in its statement that if Luhnow or Hinch "engage in any future material violations" of MLB rules, they will be placed on the league's permanently ineligible list.No players were disciplined by MLB in the investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of the investigation, he was a player at the time and thus was not suspended.Discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming and is going to be harsh, sources told ESPN. Cora was the Astros' bench coach during the 2017 season.