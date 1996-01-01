-
Congratulations Jenn Wirth - WCC POW - 1. 13. 2020
SAN BRUNO, Calif. Gonzaga junior forward Jenn Wirth has been named the West Coast Conference Womens Basketball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
Wirth earns her second weekly honor this season after averaging 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting .625 (15-of-24) from the field in a pair of Gonzaga wins against teams that were both sitting second in the conference when they faced Gonzaga this week.
Wirths back-to-back double-doubles to lead Gonzaga to wins over two of the top teams in the league in Saint Marys and Pacific moved Gonzaga to a two-game lead in the WCC after three weeks of play. First, she helped the Zags to a dominating 74-49 win over the previously undefeated Gaels with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a block and a steal. Wirth was 5-for-11 from the floor in the game and had three offensive rebounds among her total of 10 boards.
Then on Saturday, Wirth scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting and added 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 68-67 win over then-second-place Pacific. Her 24-point effort was the first 20-plus scoring game for the ultra-balanced Gonzaga squad on the season, and well over her season scoring average of 11.0 points per game. She had six offensive rebounds in the game and scored 16 of her 24 points in the first half, which amounted to nearly half of GUs 33-point total at the intermission.
Also Nominated: Jasmine Jones, LMU; Valerie Higgins, Pacific; Haylee Andrews, Portland
2019-20 West Coast Conference Player of the Week
Week 1 (11/11) Haylee Andrews, Soph., G, Portland
Week 2 (11/18) Brooklyn McDavid, Jr., F, Pacific
Week 3 (11/25) Alex Fowler, Fr., F, Portland
Week 4 (12/2) Jenn Wirth, Jr., F, Gonzaga
Week 5 (12/9) Jill Townsend, Jr., G, Gonzaga
Week 6 (12/15) Emily Codding, Jr., G, Saint Marys / Mikayla Williams, Gr., F, San Francisco
Week 7 (12/23) Valerie Higgins, Jr., G, Pacific
Week 8 (12/31) Valerie Higgins, Jr., G, Pacific
Week 9 (1/6) Taycee Wedin, Soph., G, Saint Marys
Week 10 (1/13) Jenn Wirth, Jr., F, Gonzaga
