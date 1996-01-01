Thread: Looking ahead at this week (Jan. 13-20) Santa Clara and BYU

I think that this should be a really fun week with a couple of really good games. The Zags will be back home in K2 both nights, and I think the students are back in school. I certainly hope so because it would be nice to see K2 rocking and mocking. haha The Zags play two teams this week, Santa Clara on Tuesday and BYU on Saturday, who are tied for second place in the WCC along with Pacific. I'm sure all of ZagNation is looking forward to seeing the Zags play against both of these teams. The Zags are 4-0 in Conference but have so far played teams who dwell more in the bottom part of the bracket; so it's going to be a lot more challenging, and therefore a lot more fun, to see our boys up against teams from the upper part of the bracket.
Santa Clara has one loss in conference against San Francisco, but also has areal nice win against St Mary's, @ St Mary's. For the entire season so far they only have 3 losses, and all three have been on the road, at Standford, at Nevada and at San Francisco. So I think that playing them at home gives us some advantage. They are ranked 129 on KenPom. Loyola Marymount is ranked 216th. I have not seen them play so I have no personal opinion of them accept I'm sure they will be tough.
BYU is a team that is currently hard to rate because they've had so many games without their best player Yoeli Childs. They have only lost one game in Conference and that was a loss in overtime to St Mary's, and they did NOT have Childs. They lost 4 games in their Out of Conference games (San Diego St, Kansas, Boise St and Utah), and three of their losses have been in Overtime (Boise St, Utah and St Mary's), and they only lost to San Diego St by 5 points. And I believe these losses were all without Childs. So what does all of this mean? It means that we're going to have a really challenging game Saturday with BYU. AND that is going to be a lot of fun.
If you are like me and like tough games, games that are closer and maybe even nail biters, than you'll probably have a fun week. There's been plenty of criticism about the Zags schedule, and even enough criticism about our conference, so I'm hoping that with a couple of really good games and good wins against a couple of the tougher teams in the WCC that some of the criticisms will decrease and maybe even go away (but I truly doubt the later part of that statement). So let's have some fun this week and get ready for a couple of really good games.
Go Zags!!!