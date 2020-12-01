Top 25 /OOC Foes

#8 Michigan State @ Purdue . 9:00am . CBS
#23 Wichita State @ UConn . 9:00am. CBSSN
#19Michigan @ Minnesota . 10:00am . BTN

#21 Memphis @ South Florida . 1:00pm . ESPN2
Utah @ #25 Colorado 3:00pm . ESPNU

#24 Arizona @ Oregon State 7:00pm . FS1

Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00112/group/50