Other Games: Sunday - 01. 12. 2020
Top 25 /OOC Foes
#8 Michigan State @ Purdue . 9:00am . CBS
#23 Wichita State @ UConn . 9:00am. CBSSN
#19Michigan @ Minnesota . 10:00am . BTN
#21 Memphis @ South Florida . 1:00pm . ESPN2
Utah @ #25 Colorado 3:00pm . ESPNU
#24 Arizona @ Oregon State 7:00pm . FS1
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00112/group/50
