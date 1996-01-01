Thread: LMU Win: Post Game Thoughts, Observations, and Media

Zags sweep the SoCal road trip.
What are your takeaways from the trip and today's victory over LMU ?
Zags sweep the SoCal road trip.
What are your takeaways from the trip and today's victory over LMU ?
Oy.
Workman-like, very little flair.
Couldn't hit an outside shot for most the first half, fought through it.
Just sort of stable, get the win and go home, type of thing, where not a lot stood out.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
Although Gonzaga won by 25, I found that this was a real good game. LMU was very big (muscular), and looked kind of like football players. And they played us tough the whole game. This was probably the most physical game for the Zags, and that was good I think. Gonzaga handled this physicality really well imo. ALSO LMU had a really good player (Scott) who scored 20 points on 9-13 shooting. I enjoyed watching him play.
I thought Woolridge played great. His ability to dribble through their toughness and either score or dish off for points was very nice. He's not all that big, but my God he is tough, and talented with alot of speed and quickness. He's very difficult to contain. AND by the way, he got 6 rebounds. Pretty good for someone not too big. I thought Timme played really well too off the bench (10 points and 11 rebounds and 2 blocks). He was the one guy who was doing his best to guard Scott. I enjoyed their battle. Timme showed his toughness for sure. He's a great bench player imo. ALSO, speaking of bench players, Gilder managed to create a very good game off the bench also, scoring 12 points as he hit 2-4 from beyond the arc. HIs 3 pointers were very nice because Gonzaga was having a difficult time shooting threes the first half, and Gilders 3's were very nice. Gonzaga ended up making 8 threes as they hit some nice ones in the last 10 min of the game. Tillie hit two nice ones and Graves got another giving him 2 threes on this road trip.
Kispert played a great game scoring 16 points and just showing his leadership and patience. To start the game he was off from the 3 point line but changed his game and started driving and scoring in other ways. And he ended up shooting 2-4 from behind the arc and 6-10 for the game. HE's also a very good passer and seems to have the ball in his hands a lot making good passes.
I enjoyed the game mostly because LMU played really tough the whole game and never backed down. They were very physical. I liked it also because of how well Gonzaga handled that physicality. Gonzaga has a really potent offense. No big stars, but 8 guys who ARE really talented and who play together really well.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
I think this team might bring Rolaids back to the shelfs at the FT line!. Hard to get any rythm tonight.
I did think LMU did a great job of traping with speed.
GU wasn't going to win any beauty contests tonight but the bottom line was good and that's all that really matters.
Woolridge was really good overall. One of our best PG's we have had here, not to mention hes also playing at about 75% on one leg.
Timme battled throughout.
Rest was very pedestrian, low energy, coasting, bad habit inducing
LMU is awful!I. I hope Watson didn’t reinjure his arm. Drew is getting much better. Our FT shooting is impossible!
Got the job done, seemed to lack intensity. FTs will lose us a Cpl games its driving me batty!
I want to see more Arlauskas, the kid plays hard. Timme is always working I love that about him. Watson is frustrating to follow just because hes battling through dings and injuries, I really hope we can get him back full strength.
America's Team!
LMU had Thursday off, playing at home. Lose by 25.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
Very good.....any news on Watson?