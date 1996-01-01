Thread: BYU vs SMC

-
BYU vs SMC
Did any of you watch the BYU vs SMC @ SMC game Thursday PM after the GU game?
I taped that game and watched the second half as the first half's video was all garbled. Childs didn't play for SMC and the Gaels won in OT.
What are your thoughts on the game?
Does BYU, with a healthy Childs, easily beat SMC?
Which of those two teams is the better match-up for GU?
They good...BYU a little better with Childs, TJ and Toolson.....weak on defense......
BYU is tougher with Childs. However, without Child’s, SMC is the better team.
I'll be honest ... I'm glad both of them now has an "L" as part of their conference record. Also glad the Zags don't visit Stockton. This WCC is NOT going to be easy ...
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
I think that even with Childs, lack of depth will make it hard for BYU against the Zags and in the tournament, if they get there. TJ Haws (who reminds me of the dad from That Seventies Show, fwiw) is somewhat streaky but he can make it difficult for anybody when on (you could say that for just about any team with a really good scorer, I suppose). Ford looks as fast as ever and the matchup with Woolridge will be fun to watch. I'm not as worried about either team as I have been in years past because I think the talent gap continues to grow. However, per usual, the Zags will have to play hard and follow the scouting report/game plan to beat either team, I think. These are going to be 4 games that the Zags are supposed to win, in my mind, and that hasn't always been the case.
