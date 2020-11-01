-
GAME THREAD: @ LMU - Saturday - 01. 11. 2020
17-1 GU travels to Gersten Pavilion to play the 7-9 Lions of LMU. GU has defeated LMU 21 straight; LMU's last win was 2/18/2010. Mark Few is 42-3 vs. LMU.
TIME: 1:00pm PST
TV: KAYU (FOX28) / ROOT / WCCN
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)
LMU NOTES: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...ONZ_011120.pdf
GU NOTES: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/10//MBB19.pdf
Head to Head Comparison: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head
STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=285325
