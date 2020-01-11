Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Next Up - The Pacific Tigers

  Today, 07:02 PM #1
    Next Up - The Pacific Tigers

    From the Spokesman-Review:

    Gonzaga women put Saint Marys win in the past as Pacific visits the Kennel
    UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 10, 2020

    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    Fortunately, head coach Lisa Fortier didnt get too caught up in the euphoria of Gonzagas emphatic win over Saint Marys on Thursday night. Asked by a television reporter after the game whether the 16th-ranked Zags are a team that you believe could compete for a national championship, Fortier paused and brought him back to earth.

    You know, we need to keep getting better, Fortier said after a 74-49 win that wasnt even that close. If we could figure out a way to play defense the way we did in the second quarter and score points the way we did in the third and first  but we had a long way to go before that. But were capable of winning a lot of games.

    So do the national experts. In this weeks rendition of his popular NCAA bracket prediction, ESPN columnist Charlie Crème has the 15-1 Zags (4-0 in conference) as a No. 3 seed and hosting first- and second-round games at the Kennel. Implied in that prediction is that GU would move on to the Sweet 16 at the Portland Regional  a short trip by car but light-years away in Fortiers mind.

    Right now were focused on the next game, Fortier said.

    That would be Saturday afternoon against Pacific, which visits the Kennel as the only other conference team with double-digit wins.

    The Tigers (11-5, 4-1) are off to their best WCC start in five years after a come-from-behind 77-73 win at Portland on Thursday. It was Pacifics fourth straight road win.

    I know theyre really good, said Fortier, who lost three of her first five meetings against the Tigers as head coach. GU has won the last six, all by double digits.

    The Tigers are led in the paint by two players averaging better than 15 points a game. Junior Brooklyn McDavid, a 6-foot-1 junior, has scored in double digits in 13 of the Tigers 16 games. She averages 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. The player whos more productive is senior guard Valerie Higgins (16.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg), who registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards against Portland. No other Pacific player averages more than 7 1/2 points a game.

    Unlike the all-guard lineup of Saint Marys, Pacifics is more balanced. They dont shoot a billion 3s, Fortier said.
    Article Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...the-past-as-p/

    ZagDad
  Today, 07:12 PM #2
    Default

    From the Pacific Tigers web site:

    Tigers Head North to Face Portland, Gonzaga
    General 1/8/2020 12:34:00 PM

    GAME INFO

    Matchup: Pacific (10-5, 3-1 WCC) vs. No. 16/15 Gonzaga (14-1, 3-0 WCC)
    Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020
    Location: Spokane, Wash.
    Time: 2:00 p.m.
    Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
    Links: Live Stats | Live Stream | Listen

    WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
    - The Tigers are led down low by Katrina McClane Award Watch List honoree Brooklyn McDavid, who has registered a double-digit scoring performance in 12 of the Tigers' 15 outings this year while averaging 15.2 points per game this season.
    - Valerie Higgins became the only WCC player this season to win two Player of the Week awards after chasing a triple double (29 points, 11 rebounds, nine steals) against San Francisco on December 30. - The Preseason All-WCC selection and reigning WCC Defensive Player of the Year is also tied for second in the WCC with five double doubles, three of which have come in conference play. Higgins ranks eighth in the nation and second in the WCC with 50 steals on the year.
    - McDavid registered three offensive rebounds at CSU Bakers- field on December 7 to become just the seventh Tiger all-time to grab 200 offensive rebounds. At 71 career games entering Bakersfield, the Studio City native is the fastest in program history to hit the mark. McDavid also became the 24th Tiger in program history to score 1,000 career points with her first two buckets in Pacific's 64-63 win over Pepperdine last Saturday.
    - The Tigers continue conference play as the No. 3 pick in the WCC Preseason Poll after returning the likes of McDavid, who made 2019 All-WCC Second Team and Higgins, last year's WCC Defensive Player of the Year

    BY THE NUMBERS
    50 - Steals for Valerie Higgins this season, eighth in Division I and second in the WCC
    12 - Double-digit scoring performances for Brooklyn McDavid this season
    1,000 - Career point scored by McDavid against Pepperdine on January 4
    3 - WCC Player of the Week awards for Pacific this year (Higgins 2, McDavid 1)
    213 - Career offensive rebounds for McDavid, sixth all-time in program history

    LAST TIME OUT
    - Pacific upped its conference record to 3-1 following wins over Loyola Marymount on Thursday (76-67) and Pepperdine on Saturday (64-63).
    - McDavid notched the 1,000th point of her career against the Waves with Pacific's first two buckets of the game.
    - Higgins registered her fifth double double of the season on Thursday with game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds.
    - The Tigers went 22 of 29 from the free throw line against LMU. Both made and attempted totals were season highs. Higgins accounted for a season-high 14 of the 17.
    - Higgins made the game-winning steal against the Waves on a last-second inbound.

    SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
    - Gonzaga enters Saturday as one of the nation's most potent offenses, shooting 46.6 percent from the floor while allowing just 52.6 points per game.
    - The Bulldogs convert 41.2 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, led by 48.5 percent from Katie Campbell. Conversely, like Portland, GU allows just 25.2 percent of the opposition's three-point shots to fall.
    - Gonzaga has a knack for getting into foul trouble with 245 on the year, seventh in the WCC. GU also pulls down 36.60 rebounds per contest, also seventh among conference members.
    Article Link: https://pacifictigers.com/news/2020/...d-gonzaga.aspx

    ZagDad
  Today, 07:27 PM #3
    Default

    From GoZags:

    WBB Takes on Pacific Saturday at 2 p.m.
    GU only undefeated left in WCC play at 4-0
    Women's Basketball 1/10/2020 7:17:00 PM

    THE TIP-OFF
    - Gonzaga will look to improve to 16-1 overall on the season Saturday against Pacific. With a win, Gonzaga will post a 16-1 start to the season for the second time in program history and the second-straight season.
    - The Zags' current 15-1 mark ties for the best start in program history.
    - GU is currently on an 12-game win streak, the longest of the season so far. The Bulldogs longest win streak in program history is 23 games, a feat they accomplished from Dec. 10, 2004 to March 6, 2005. The longest recent streak is 15-straight victories which occurred between Dec. 17, 2017 and Feb. 8, 2018.
    - Gonzaga broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17. This week, GU moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 16 while moving up one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 15. It's the highest ranking for the Zags this season. Previously, GU reached it highest ranking in history during the 2018-19 season at No. 12/11.
    - Gonzaga has won its last three games played on Jan. 11, with the last one coming in a 70-56 win at Portland during the 2017-18 season.
    - Gonzaga currently ranks second in the nation in percent attendance capacity. The Zags average 93.23 percent capacity; that's an average of 5,594 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game.
    - The Bulldogs also rank inside the top 10 in the nation in scoring defense; Gonzaga limits its opponents to 52.4 points per contest to lead the WCC and rank seventh in the nation.
    - Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.
    - In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.

    SCOUTING THE TIGERS
    - Pacific returns three starters from last season's squad and added the services of two newcomers and four Division I transfers -- Callie Kaiser (Colorado State), Sofie Tryggedsson (Colorado State), Jordan Cruz (Utah), and Loretta Kakala (Louisville).
    - The Tigers were selected to finish third in the league preseason poll, selected by WCC head coaches.
    - Pacific is off to a great start in league play, entering the game with a 4-1 record after escaping Portland with a narrow win.
    - As a team the Tigers average over 70 points per game, and give up just 63.5. They force nearly 20 turnovers per game and average more than 10 steals per contest.
    - Offensively, the Tigers are led by the two-headed scoring tandem of Valerie Higgins and Brooklyn McDavid. Higgins averages 16.1 and McDavid averages 15.6 points per game. Each player has taken more than 200 field goal attempts on the season, but no teammate has taken more than 100 entering the game.
    - Higgins also averages a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per game, while McDavid averages 5.7, the next highest on the team.
    - Higgins success on the floor has no limit as she also leads the team in assists with 56, blocks with 16 and steals with 54. She's also the team's most prolific free-throw shooter, heading to the line a team-high 95 times on the year.
    - Pacific has been at its best in the middle two quarters, outscoring opponents by 45 points in each the second and third quarter.

    SHARING THE SCORE
    - Through 16 games this season, three players average double-figures for Gonzaga with six players averaging over 7.3 points per contest. The Bulldogs have had seven different top scorers this season, spanning each academic year (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior). Jenn Wirth leads the Zags in scoring at 11.0 points per game, Jill Townsend ranks second at 10.9 while Katie Campbell adds 10.8. LeeAnne Wirth adds 9.8 points per contest while Jessie Loera chips in 7.9 and Melody Kempton is at 7.3.

    DEFENSIVE STRENGTH
    Currently, Gonzaga ranks seventh in the nation in scoring defense at 52.4 points per game. This season alone, Gonzaga has limited eight opponents to 50 points or fewer and 14 opponents to under 60 points. Against BYU, Gonzaga limited the Cougars to 43 points, the fewest scored by a WCC opponent since Gonzaga limited BYU to just 37 points in Spokane on Feb. 24, 2018. Gonzaga followed it up by limiting San Diego to just 42 points on Jan. 4 and 49 points to Saint Mary's on Jan. 9.

    DOUBLE-DOUBLE, PLEASE
    Jenn Wirth notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over SaintMary's on Jan. 9. LeeAnne Wirth notched her second career double-double and the second for the Zags this season Dec. 8 at Washington State. The junior forward finished with a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. Melody Kempton is the only other Zag to notch a double-double this season; the sophomore forward scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds at Stanford on Nov. 17.

    DISHIN' ON UP
    With her fifth assist of the afternoon against Portland on Dec. 29, Jessie Loera moved into seventh all-time in career assists with 356. Loera surpassed Robin Allen (355, 1984-88). Loera now has 377 career assists after dishing out seven assists against Saint Mary's on Jan. 9, and she is 16 assists shy of sixth place. Loera also ranks 13th nationally and second in the WCC in total assists on the season with 82.

    SHARP-SHOOTER
    As of Jan. 9, Katie Campbell leads the WCC and ranks second nationally in three-point shooting percentage, shooting a killer 49.3 percent from long range. The senior guard is now 34-of-69 this season from behind-the-arc. Campbell averages 2.2 made threes per game.

    KEEP 'EM UNDER 20
    On Jan. 9 against Saint Mary's, the Bulldogs limited the Tigers to just 12 first-half points. It's the fewest points any team has scored against the Zags in a half this season. GU has limited three other programs to 20 or fewer points in a half: Texas Southern (17, 1st half), Eastern Washington (18, 2nd half) and Purdue (20, 1st half).

    CHANCES ARE, IT'S GOING IN
    As of Jan. 9, Gonzaga ranks 16th nationally in field goal percentage at 46.7 percent; from three, the Zags rank fifth in the nation at 40.8 percent. Gonzaga's 48.1 percent shooting from the floor also leads the West Coast Conference, and four Zags rank in the top 10 in the conference in field goal percentage. Melody Kempton leads the way at .538, second-best in the league. Katie Campbell ranks fifth shooting 51.8 percent, Jill Townsend is eighth at 50.8 and LeeAnne Wirth ranks ninth shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.
    Article Link: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/10/wo...y-at-2-pm.aspx

    With Pacific, you know who you need to keep track of; Valerie Higgins and Brooklyn McDavid, the rest of the team is not going to be you.

    Come On Lady Zags, You Got This,

    ZagDad

    ZagDad
