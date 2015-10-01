-
Zags @ Lions: Head to Head
Second leg of the SoCal road trip, with LMU Lions (7-9, 1-1) tomorrow. LMU's ranking and schedule are similar to the Zags' last opponent, USD. The did beat Air Force and came close in a couple of other MWC matches. The remainder of their OOC schedule is largely mid- and low- major teams. They do have a win in WCC play....yep, USD (64-58).
Their profile is quite similar to USD's, although a bit more offensive minded and less defensive minded:
Pomeroy ranks the Lions at #209 (offense #199, defense #233), some nine spots overall worse than USD. They run a shockingly slow pace at 64.1 possessions per game which is one of the slowest in all of division I (#346). One possibly significant factor is that the Lions are nearly dead last in total rebounds (#346)! I think the Zags will have a field day with that. Interestingly, they shoot a lot of twos and not a ton of threes, which probably in part explains their decent shooting efficiency. Their two-point % is over 50% and is #38 nationally. They don't shoot FT's well (63.5%, #328).
Torvik's algorithms predict a 77-65 win for the Bulldogs. Looking at the numbers, that seems a bit conservative for me, particularly given how the Zags handled the Toreros last night, and those two teams seem roughly similar statistically. I think the rebound factor is going to play a big role in this game.
