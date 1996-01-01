-
2022 Recruits
Jake
@jakeweingarten
· 5h
Gonzaga will send an assistant in this evening for five-star guard Skyy Clark, a source told @Stockrisers; The Zags fourth time sending staff to watch Clark. Possible visit in works.
Score Zags Score Podcast
@ScoreZagsScore
·
45m
Currently the No. 18 recruit in the class of 2022
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q...AEFE&FORM=VIRE
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules