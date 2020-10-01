Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Gonzaga #1 seed In Joe Lunardi's 01/10/20 Brackets

  1. Today, 09:18 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,783

    Default Gonzaga #1 seed In Joe Lunardi's 01/10/20 Brackets

    Congrats again, Zags! It's awesome to see you guys have maintained your #1 seed on Bracketology. Keep up the great work. One game at a time. Today is all we have. Give you best each and every day,

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:14 AM #2
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,034

    Default

    Lunardi was in the house at BYU/SMC and talking about the tourney. Is predicting MANY more at large bids for the non-power conferences this year. Had the volume off as was listening to Hudson/Ammo so didn't hear any details, just viewing the graphics on the tube.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:50 AM #3
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,096

    Default

    He saidWCC likely a 3 bid league this year. Also GU is way out front of anyone else. A lock!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:58 AM #4
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,315

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    Lunardi was in the house at BYU/SMC and talking about the tourney. Is predicting MANY more at large bids for the non-power conferences this year. Had the volume off as was listening to Hudson/Ammo so didn't hear any details, just viewing the graphics on the tube.
    He was talking about maybe 6 of the 36 at large bids going to mid majors.....that Gonzaga would be the #1 overall if the vote was taken now.... but that he expects them to lose a game...... but keep the #1 in the West....and WCC with three bids....the usual suspects...

    He also gave some value to the eye test from experts as opposed to pure analytics from a nerd in a closet like him...LOL..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:16 AM #5
    10 Piece Bucket's Avatar
    10 Piece Bucket
    10 Piece Bucket is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Sadly, now in south Texas
    Posts
    68

    Default

    During the BYU-SMC game, the graphic Lunardi showed depicted 16 of 36 at large coming from mid-majors. However, he went on to say he made a mistake on the graphic and only 6 would come from the Mid-Major leagues. He also suspected that GU would not go unscathed thru league play with 1-3 losses, citing SMC, BYU, and, I think, USF, as likely teams to upset the Zags. With that in mind, he felt GU would retain a #1, but not the #1 #1.

    BTW, the BYU-SMC game was pretty entertaining. Went to overtime with SMC winning by 3. BYU played without Childs. With him, I think SMC would have gone down 2 in the loss column.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules