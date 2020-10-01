Thread: Gonzaga #1 seed In Joe Lunardi's 01/10/20 Brackets

Congrats again, Zags! It's awesome to see you guys have maintained your #1 seed on Bracketology. Keep up the great work. One game at a time. Today is all we have. Give you best each and every day,
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Lunardi was in the house at BYU/SMC and talking about the tourney. Is predicting MANY more at large bids for the non-power conferences this year. Had the volume off as was listening to Hudson/Ammo so didn't hear any details, just viewing the graphics on the tube.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
He saidWCC likely a 3 bid league this year. Also GU is way out front of anyone else. A lock!
He also gave some value to the eye test from experts as opposed to pure analytics from a nerd in a closet like him...LOL..
During the BYU-SMC game, the graphic Lunardi showed depicted 16 of 36 at large coming from mid-majors. However, he went on to say he made a mistake on the graphic and only 6 would come from the Mid-Major leagues. He also suspected that GU would not go unscathed thru league play with 1-3 losses, citing SMC, BYU, and, I think, USF, as likely teams to upset the Zags. With that in mind, he felt GU would retain a #1, but not the #1 #1.
BTW, the BYU-SMC game was pretty entertaining. Went to overtime with SMC winning by 3. BYU played without Childs. With him, I think SMC would have gone down 2 in the loss column.