Thread: Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 94
San Diego 50
We did it. Great defensive. Zags show that they can play defense as they held San Diego to 16 first half points. Good to see. Also free throw shooting was really fantastic too as they shot 73.7% 14-19. So the two areas we were hoping to see improvement we did see them.
The offense was also really good as the scored 94 points. That's great on the Road.The Zags shot 42% from behind the arc. Ayayi led the team with 20 points and also gathered 7 rebounds. Gilder continues to score off the bench as he had 12 points , and 5-6 from the free throw line. Petrusev had a double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. I thought Kispert played solid, shooting 50% from behind the arc, and 2-3 from the free throw line. He only scored ten points but did NOT force shots at all. He's becoming a very good passer too. He had 4 assists. I also liked Timme's game as he got 8 points 7 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench. I am really liking his game a lot. Watson looked a whole lot better tonight, and got alot of playing timer. My guess is that he played at least 20 minutes. If he can keep this up it's really going to help the Zags. He managed to get 4 points, but his contribution is on defense and passing, as well as rebounding. It didn't look like his shoulder was bothering him at all. He got 5 rebounds along with 2 steals.
The Zags most likely would have scored 110 points if Few hadn't taken the starters out with about 7 minutes to go in the game. I hate to say this but Gonzaga did let up in the second half. I really wish they could concentrate for a whole 40 minutes. They are going to need that kind of focus along the way.
Next up is Loyola Marymount Saturday.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!