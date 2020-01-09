Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and Media Coverage

  Today, 09:02 AM #26
    RenoZag
    San Diego Union-Tribune

    From the local fish wrap: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com...ranked-gonzaga

    Theyre tremendous. Every year theyre going to be tremendous, said USD head coach Sam Scholl. Theyre one of the best programs in the country. Not the West Coast. The country. Its hard to put into words how impressive it is.
    To be honest with you, I dont know who is No. 1. I really dont, said Gonzaga coach Mark Few. Ive said it before. I think its kind of a silly exercise right now in this current year.

    But other people put that on us and its an honor, and we need to live up to that honor. We need to play like we played tonight and respect that ranking, and hold ourselves to our standard.
  Today, 09:21 AM #27
    RenoZag
    Associated Press Wire Story

    LINK: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401175240


    "That was probably as good as our attention to detail has been with our scouting plan and reports and what we're trying to do defensively, so the guys deserve a lot of credit," coach Mark Few said.

    "It's important. When you're carrying that kind of ranking and that kind of whatever, you have to bring it. I don't necessarily think we did the first weekend of league, so they did a much better job of mentally preparing and going out and sticking with the plan."
    "That was the big point of emphasis because the last two games and before, we usually come out a little sloppy and not ready to play," Petrusev said. "We just wanted to play defense good at the beginning and just come out ready to play. We played physically from the beginning and just put it on them and like always offensively, just do great shots and take care of the ball. It worked out for us. I think it was one of the better games."
  Today, 09:28 AM #28
    zag67
    Default

    I agree. Execution at both ends and steals up the middle. They showed great intensity and hustle. Great game for all and Watson showed a start to recovery
  Today, 09:52 AM #29
    Spike#1
    Default

    Not exactly game related, but telecast related for certain. If anyone recorded the game, go back to the very, very start, when Heister, Fox and Dickau were still doing pregame. At the very start, first 30 seconds of the broadcast, you need to watch the two gentlemen in the background, getting to their seats and finally plopping down in their seats. Kind of amusing... Carry on.
