View Poll Results: Best Song With a Woman's Name as the Title ?

Voters
1. You may not vote on this poll

  • Gloria - Van Morrison

    0 0%

  • Layla - Derek & The Dominoes

    1 100.00%

  • Angie - The Rolling Stones

    0 0%

  • Alison - Elvis Costello

    0 0%

  • Roxanne - The Police

    0 0%

  • Rhiannon - Fleetwood Mac

    0 0%

  • Jolene - Dolly Parton

    0 0%

  • Maggie May - Rod Stewart

    0 0%

  • Lola - The Kinks

    0 0%

  • More cowbell

    0 0%
Thread: The Foo Decides: Best Song With A Woman's Name as THE Title

  Today, 03:08 PM #1
    Default The Foo Decides: Best Song With A Woman's Name as THE Title

    What say you, Foo ?


  Today, 03:14 PM #2
    Default

    "Cecilia" by Simon & Garfunkel missed the list, but a snappy tune in it's day

  Today, 03:18 PM #3
    Default

    "Peggy Sue" - Buddy Holly
  Today, 04:20 PM #4
    Default

    Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k1XRohxeaeg

    Primus
  Today, 04:23 PM #5
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k1XRohxeaeg

    Primus
    Whoops. I misread the criteria. This has a woman’s name IN the title, not AS the title.
  Today, 04:28 PM #6
    Default

    "Sussudio" Phil Collins

  Today, 04:36 PM #7
    Default

    Ah Leah

    Donnie Iris

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH5Arbm47IQ
  Today, 04:47 PM #8
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    Whoops. I misread the criteria. This has a woman’s name IN the title, not AS the title.
    It's the Foo. Who's gonna report you ?
  Today, 04:53 PM #9
    Default

    My actual vote goes to Michael Jackson’s, Billie Jean.

    That opening drum groove and bass line is about as perfect as music can be. It is so amazing in its simplicity.
