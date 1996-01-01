Thread: The Foo Decides: Best Song With A Woman's Name as THE Title

What say you, Foo ?
Gloria - Van Morrison
Layla - Derek & The Dominoes
Angie - The Rolling Stones
Alison - Elvis Costello
Roxanne - The Police
Rhiannon - Fleetwood Mac
Jolene - Dolly Parton
Maggie May - Rod Stewart
Lola - The Kinks
More cowbell
Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
"Cecilia" by Simon & Garfunkel missed the list, but a snappy tune in it's day
"Peggy Sue" - Buddy Holly
Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k1XRohxeaeg
Primus
"Sussudio" Phil Collins
My actual vote goes to Michael Jackson’s, Billie Jean.
That opening drum groove and bass line is about as perfect as music can be. It is so amazing in its simplicity.
