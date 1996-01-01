Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's Game Day, the best day of the week.

  Today, 08:15 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Default It's Game Day, the best day of the week.

    I must be getting older, as I have forgotten about one of my favorite threads until just minutes ago. It is game day, and there is no better day of the week for me. I totally enjoy getting my Gonzaga gear on, and ready to go out into the world to brag about our Zags.

    I'm so excited about the game tonight because we had two tough games last week, and there has been much criticism on this forum about our team. I'm hoping we go out and distill that criticism this weekend. Our boys are heading out on the Road and it will be challenging, but I'm totally believing that they will come back home with a couple of victories. I am hoping to send a strong message to our boys that we, ZagNation, are totally behind them and our faith is strong.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 08:40 AM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Now that we are playing only the WCC teams, I never forget when game day is; it's only Thursday / Saturday (with a couple of Thursdays off in Jan and Feb). The next non-Thurs or non-Sat game will be when we hit Orleans Arena in March.

    Anyways, I love game day and I hope there are no issues with the WCC stream tonight. There will be NO consumption of any beverage stronger than diet soda, as I need all my brain power in case I need to search around for a reliable game stream.
    IF YOU ZAG, PLEASE DON'T ZIG
  Today, 08:58 AM #3
    buenaparkzag's Avatar
    buenaparkzag
    Default

    I love game day as well.
    have Gonzaga gears from top to bottom.
    Go Zags!
