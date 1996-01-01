-
GAME THREAD: @ San Diego - 01. 09. 20
Gonzaga visits the "Slim Gym" to take on the 7 - 10 USD Toreros. Zags have won 10 straight vs. USD and lead the overall series 73 -22. Vegas says: Zags - 15.5; O/U 146
TIME: 7:00pm PST
TV: KHQ / ROOT / ATTSN RM & SW. Announcers: Heister, Dickau, Fox
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)
LIVE STATS: https://usdtoreros.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
USD / GU STATS COMPARISON: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head
GU ATHLETICS PREVIEW: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/6/men...-thursday.aspx
USD NOTES (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/...vs_Gonzaga.pdf
GU NOTES (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/6//MBB18.pdf
