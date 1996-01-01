Thread: Have we forgotten

Have we forgotten
Have we forgotten how good Gonzaga has been? Have we forgotten how good our defense has been? I believe I had forgotten, so I went back to watch games with Arizona, UW and Oregon. These are 3 very good teams, and we played the UW and Arizona in their home arenas before jam packed crowds. While watching these videos I couldn't help but feeling how good Gonzaga is. These games were close, but overall our Zags were in control as they maintained leads throughout the game. I can't imagine that any game the rest of the way way will be more difficult than the UW and ARIZONA game, and even the Oregon game. Watching these games again has helped strengthen my positive attitude, which does get challenged here on this forum because there are some posters who are not as positive about Gonzaga.
Gonzaga's defense has been under attack. Yet when I watched those games again their defense looked good. We know that Pepperdine is a very good team, and only lost to Arizona by two points, and I believe they scored like 91 points against them. They do have some very good offensive players. And with Bone now on their staff we can expect their defense to get better and better, as it was against Gonzaga. The other thing that is a fact is that Gonzaga is the #1 team in the country and EVERY team will play their very best games of the year against Gonzaga. We need to expect that. And we need to remember that the teams in the WCC this year are better overall than ever before. We will NOT be able to breeze through the conference as some would like to hope.
There will be real challenges for sure, but watching those games again has renewed my belief that the Zags will be able to meet and overcome any of those challenges.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!